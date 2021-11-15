ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Dozens arrested during operation to crack down on street racing in metro Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
Atlanta Street Racing

ATLANTA — Multiple Georgia agencies worked together over the weekend to conduct hundreds of traffic stops, which led to nearly 500 tickets and arrests.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) conducted the 29th wave of its Street Racing Enforcement Detail from Nov. 12 to 14.

The DPS broke down the sweep as follows:

  • Vehicle stops – 653
  • DUIs - 31
  • Reckless driving – 11
  • Citations / arrests – 481
  • Warnings – 583
  • Pursuits – 9
  • Wanted persons – 15
  • Stolen weapons - 5
  • Recovered weapons - 7
  • Impounded vehicles – 48
  • Stolen vehicles recovered – 6
  • Drug arrests – 12

The DPS and its partners have made nearly 16,000 vehicle stops since April in an effort to crack down on street racing.

