ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

UPDATE 1-Trulieve Cannabis quarterly revenue beats estimates on growing pot demand

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Adds analyst comment, shares)

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Pot producer Trulieve Cannabis Corp reported a 64.4% jump in quarterly revenue on Monday that beat market expectations, boosted by a higher retail footprint as demand continued to rise for cannabis and related products.

Shares of Trulieve, which were up 6% this year, are trading 9.63% higher at C$42.48.

The cannabis industry was the biggest beneficiary of pandemic-induced lockdowns, with an uptick in consumer appetite for pot products for recreational and relaxation purposes.

Retail stores are now witnessing even higher traffic, as both new and old customers visit after Canada relaxed its pandemic-era curbs.

Trulieve’s revenue rose 64% from a year earlier to $224.1 million in the three months ended Sept. 31, narrowly beating a Refinitiv IBES estimate of $221.01 million.

The pot producer’s healthy liquidity leaves it “well positioned to invest in profitable growth while focusing on integrating the recently closed Harvest acquisition and building scale in key markets,” Derek Dley, analyst at Canadian Equity Research, wrote in a note.

The company had completed its $2.1 billion buyout of medical pot producer Harvest Health & Recreation Inc in October. Trulieve and Harvest’s combined revenue in the third quarter was around $316 million.

Trulieve and Harvest both opened 13 new dispensaries during the third quarter and operate 155 stores with around 3.5 million square feet of cultivation and production capacity, as of November 15.

Trulieve’s profit rose 7% to $18.6 million in the quarter, which included a $16.4 million one-time compensation and transaction costs related to the Harvest deal.

Operating expenses, however, more than doubled to $87.7 million. (Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Andreessen Horowitz-backed Samsara reveals jump in revenue ahead of IPO

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Andreessen Horowitz-backed software startup Samsara Inc on Friday revealed a surge in revenue and a smaller loss, as it disclosed its finances for the first time ahead of an initial public offering in the United States. The San Francisco-based company sells subscriptions to its connected operations...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cisco Stock Plummets After Missing Quarterly Revenue Estimate

Cisco (CSCO) - Get Cisco Systems, Inc. Report shares on Wednesday dropped following the release of the company's first-quarter results, which showed its quarterly revenue of $12.9 billion missed estimates of $12.98 billion. The San Jose, Calif., tech giant reported net income of $3.5 billion, or 82 cents a share,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Industry#Cannabis Cultivation#Canada#Trulieve Cannabis Corp#Canadian Equity Research
Reuters

UPDATE 1-China's JD.com reports 25% jump in quarterly revenue

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com Inc reported on Thursday a 25.5% rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by sustained demand for online shopping. People shopped heavily online during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, benefiting e-commerce companies and they continue to see higher demand due to widespread outbreaks of the contagious Delta and other variants globally.
ECONOMY
investorsobserver.com

Helmerich & Payne (HP) Posts Mixed Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results; Revenue Beat Estimates While EPS Disappoints

Helmerich & Payne (HP) posted mixed fourth quarter and fiscal year results on Nov. 17. With a loss of $79.2 million for the quarter, EPS came in at a 74 cent loss per diluted share. Market estimates were in the 50 cents per share range. The Tulsa, Oklahoma firm also reported $343.8 million in revenue for the fourth quarter, beating market estimates of $343.6 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Zacks.com

Home Depot Rises Post Q3 Earnings: ETFs to Buy

HD - Free Report) reported quarterly earnings and revenues before the market opened that beat analysts’ forecasts. The world’s largest home improvement specialty retailer came up with quarterly earnings of $3.92 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.41. This compares with earnings of $3.18 per share a year ago. Shares gained 5.73% in the key trading session on Nov 16.
MARKETS
Investor's Business Daily

Bilibili Third-Quarter Revenue Falls Short Of Estimates

China-based Bilibili (BILI) reported third-quarter results early Wednesday that missed revenue estimates, as did its outlook. BILI stock fell. The company reported an adjusted loss of 65 cents a share on revenue of $808 million. Analysts expected Bilibili to report a loss of 66 cents a share on revenue of $811.5 million, according to FactSet Research. Revenue jumped 61% from the year-ago period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Nvidia forecasts upbeat revenue on data center chip demand

(Adds shares, reported quarter results) Nov 17 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp on Wednesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations, betting on growth in its data center business as more internet companies set out to invest in artificial intelligence and metaverse. The company’s shares were up nearly 4% in extended...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why TJX Companies Stock Is Trading Higher Today

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results. TJX Companies reported quarterly earnings of 84 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 81 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $12.5 billion, which beat the estimate of $12.25 billion, representing an increase of 20% year-over-year.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

La-Z-Boy stock rallies more than 6% after 'record' sales, increased capacity

Shares of La-Z-Boy Inc. jumped more than 6% in the extended session Tuesday after the furniture maker said its fiscal second-quarter sales hit a record, with the company able to increase its capacity to meet heightened demand and a "significant" backlog. La-Z-Boy said its prices and surcharges are helping offset rising raw-material costs. The company said it earned $39.5 million, or 89 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $34.9 million, or 75 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 85 cents a share. Sales rose to $576 million from $459 million a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected La-Z-Boy to report adjusted EPS of 73 cents on sales of $541 million.
STOCKS
104.1 WIKY

Cisco revenue misses estimates on lower demand for network hardware

(Reuters) – Cisco Systems Inc missed Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, hurt by slackening demand for on-campus network hardware as businesses move operations to the cloud, sending its shares down nearly 6% in extended trading. The San Jose, California-based company has been shifting its focus toward softwares...
SAN JOSE, CA
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
241K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy