Gonzaga, UCLA Stay Atop Men's AP Top 25 After Big Wins

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
Kansas (2–0) played Michigan State in a doubleheader with Kentucky and Duke at Madison Square Garden to open the season. The Jayhawks were sharp, winning 87-74 behind Ochai Agbaji’s career-high 29 points. Agbaji, who considered leaving Lawrence for the NBA, added 25 points in a lopsided win over Tarleton State.

Full top 25 (as of Nov. 15):

1. Gonzaga

2. UCLA

3. Kansas

4. Michigan

5. Villanova

6. Purdue

7. Duke

8. Texas

9. Baylor

10. Illinois

11. Memphis

12. Oregon

13. Kentucky

14. Alabama

15. Houston

16. Arkansas

17. Tennessee

18. North Carolina

19. Ohio State

20. Maryland

21. Auburn

22. St. Bonaventure

23. UConn

24. Florida

25. USC

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan St. 18, Arizona 15, Florida St. 15, Colorado St. 15, Iowa 13, Xavier 12, Syracuse 12, Oklahoma St. 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi St. 6, St. John’s 4, Drake 3, LSU 3, Furman 2, Virginia 2, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

'Honey, You're Not in Waco Anymore'

One Takeaway For Every Champions Classic Team

Penny, Emoni, Jalen and the Inverted Pyramid

