Gonzaga, UCLA Stay Atop Men's AP Top 25 After Big Wins
Kansas (2–0) played Michigan State in a doubleheader with Kentucky and Duke at Madison Square Garden to open the season. The Jayhawks were sharp, winning 87-74 behind Ochai Agbaji’s career-high 29 points. Agbaji, who considered leaving Lawrence for the NBA, added 25 points in a lopsided win over Tarleton State.
Full top 25 (as of Nov. 15):
1. Gonzaga
2. UCLA
3. Kansas
4. Michigan
5. Villanova
6. Purdue
7. Duke
8. Texas
9. Baylor
10. Illinois
11. Memphis
12. Oregon
13. Kentucky
14. Alabama
15. Houston
16. Arkansas
17. Tennessee
18. North Carolina
19. Ohio State
20. Maryland
21. Auburn
22. St. Bonaventure
23. UConn
24. Florida
25. USC
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan St. 18, Arizona 15, Florida St. 15, Colorado St. 15, Iowa 13, Xavier 12, Syracuse 12, Oklahoma St. 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi St. 6, St. John’s 4, Drake 3, LSU 3, Furman 2, Virginia 2, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.
