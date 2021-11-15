ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Tigers sign veteran starter Eduardo Rodriguez to five-year, $77 million contract

By Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

The Detroit Tigers have their established starting pitcher.

The Tigers signed left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to a five-year, $77 million contract on Monday, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Free Press . He can opt out after the second year and has a no-trade clause. He can make up to $3 million in performance bonuses.

Rodriguez, 28, has pitched six seasons for the Boston Red Sox after making his MLB debut in 2015. He has a career 4.16 ERA. He pitched 32 games (31 starts) in 2021, posting a 4.74 ERA, 47 walks and 185 strikeouts.

He has a close relationship with Tigers assistant pitching coach Juan Nieves , who was Boston's pitching coach during spring training in 2015. Nieves, though, was fired by the Red Sox in May 2015. The Tigers promoted him from his role as Triple-A Toledo's pitching coach ahead of the 2021 season.

The Red Sox extended Rodriguez the $18.4 million qualifying offer, but he turned it down during last week's GM Meetings in Carlsbad, California. Since Rodriguez decided to sign elsewhere, the Red Sox will receive a draft pick from the Tigers as compensation.

In 2020, Rodriguez tested positive for COVID-19 and developed myocarditis , a heart condition. After missing the shortened season, he bounced back in 2021. He set a career high with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings and made three starts in the postseason.

He also had a 3.32 FIP, the best mark of his career, despite a career-worst 4.74 ERA. The Fielding Independent Pitching metric removes results on balls in play and focuses solely on the pitcher's controllable outcomes: strikeouts, unintentional walks, hit-by-pitches and home runs.

Rodriguez finished sixth in American League Cy Young voting in 2019. That year, he made a career-high 34 starts and logged a 3.81 ERA with 75 walks and 213 strikeouts over 203⅓ innings.

The Tigers expect Rodriguez to serve as a veteran on a young pitching staff, which features Casey Mize , Tarik Skubal and Matt Manning , as the organization aims to make the postseason for the first time since 2014. All three returning pitchers completed their rookie campaigns in 2021, with Mize boasting a 3.71 ERA in 30 starts and Skubal recording 164 strikeouts in 31 games (29 starts).

Rodriguez has 11 games of playoff experience, making four starts, with a career 6.35 ERA, seven walks and 25 strikeouts over 22⅔ innings.

Before the offseason ended, the Tigers had already committed to finding an established starting pitcher in free agency. That's because 29-year-old Spencer Turnbull will miss the 2022 season due to Tommy John surgery , while 30-year-old Matthew Boyd might not be healthy enough to make the Opening Day roster as he recovers from flexor tendon surgery .

Signing Rodriguez is the second move the Tigers have made this offseason, after trading with the Cincinnati Reds for catcher Tucker Barnhart — a two-time Gold Glove winner — in early November. They're also making an effort to sign one of six shortstops on the free-agent market: Carlos Correa , Corey Seager , Marcus Semien , Trevor Story , Javier Baez and Chris Taylor .

Before inking Rodriguez to a multi-year contract, the Tigers had interest other solid starting pitchers with upside such as right-hander Jon Gray , righty Anthony DeSclafani and left-hander Steven Matz .

The Tigers also plan to add another starting pitcher — a veteran with a lower average annual value — to fill the fifth spot in the rotation. (Someone like Wily Peralta or Rich Hill would make sense.) Although a reunion with Justin Verlander, who pitched for the Tigers from 2005-17, was always unlikely , the deal with Rodriguez completely closes the door on any chance of his return to Detroit in 2022.

Contact Evan Petzold at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold . Read more on the Detroit Tigers and sign up for our Tigers newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers sign veteran starter Eduardo Rodriguez to five-year, $77 million contract

