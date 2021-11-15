COVID In Minnesota: State Has Worst 7-Day Case Rate In Country, CDC Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As hospital beds are filling up in places they never did before in Minnesota, the state’s health department reports that there have been 5,266 newly reported positive cases.

No new deaths were reported Monday because deaths were not processed on Veterans Day, MDH said.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Minnesota had the worst seven-day case rate (472) per 100,000 in the country as of Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is now just under the line considered the threshold for high risk, currently sitting at 9.7%.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update , the state’s total number of people who have been infected by COVID has risen to 837,765 since the pandemic began, with 8,996 deaths attributed to the virus. Health officials say 9,122 have been reinfected since the start of the pandemic.

There are also a reported 60.9 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above the line considered high risk (which is all the way down at 10 per 100,000).

Hospitalizations are also rising sharply over the last few weeks, easily the highest they’ve been outside of November and December of last year. Total ICU bed usage among COVID-19 patients is at 311. Additionally, there are currently 971 COVID-19 patients being hospitalized in non-ICU beds. The rate of new COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 residents is at 14.8.

Hospitals across the state are making a desperate plea for the public’s help as COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high this year. It’s considered Minnesota’s fourth wave in the ongoing battle against the virus.

As of Thursday morning, figures from the Minnesota Department of Health showed that about 67.7% of Minnesotans 5 and older had received at least one vaccine dose, and 95.9% of those 65 or older had received at least one dose. In total, the state has administered 7,306,683 doses of vaccine, with about 3.31 million residents having completed their vaccine series.

There have been more than 665,000 vaccine booster shots given to eligible Minnesotans.

