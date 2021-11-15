ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift plays a vengeful ex crashing Miles Teller's wedding in new video for I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)

By Kelby Vera For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

Taylor Swift crashes a real-life romance in the music video for her song I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version).

The pop star's latest video features Miles Teller and his real-life wife Keleigh about to walk down the aisle when Teller is hit with visions of a past love, played by Taylor.

The project also marked Blake Lively's directorial debut. She also co-wrote the short-film with Swift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jzjhy_0cxGXxfe00
Wicked: Taylor Swift played a mischievous ex in the music video for her song I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)

In the song, she sings: 'I bet you couldn't believe, When you realized I'm harder to forget than I was to leave.'

And Swift, 31, is certainly unforgettable as she sparks mischief at Teller's would-be wedding.

She wanders around the wedding wearing red, plucking olive's from people's martinis, smearing the cake's perfect white frosting, and crashing the toasts portion of the reception.

After guzzling down some wine and falling off stage, she finds herself at the kid's table, where she pulls a rabbit out of a hat before magically reeling Miles' character in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UqJjH_0cxGXxfe00
Chaos: Swift, 31, is certainly unforgettable as she sparks mischief at Teller's would-be wedding

Lovebirds: The latest video features Miles Teller and his real-life wife Keleigh about the walk down the aisle when Teller is hit with visions of a past love, played by Taylor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H1yF3_0cxGXxfe00
Mischief: She wanders around the wedding wearing red, plucking olive's from people's martinis, smearing the cake's perfect white frosting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jeRKo_0cxGXxfe00
Cheers: After guzzling down some wine, she falls off stage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m08OV_0cxGXxfe00
Fun and games: She finds herself at the kid's table, where she pulls a rabbit out of a hat before magically reeling Miles' character in

The scene flashes to the life they could have shared, showing Taylor dressed in white for her nuptials.

After they share a dance, the Blank Space songstress saunters off to pick up her guitar and take the stage while her dress transforms into a crimson gown.

As she plays, the ivory outfits and decorations begin to melt into a raucous all-red party.

Then, in an instant, things shift back to reality with Miles standing, waiting at the offer for his real love, Keleigh.

Talking about the song's meaning with Billboard, Taylor said: 'We wanted this song to be like a comedic, tongue-in-cheek, funny, not caring what anyone thinks about you sort of breakup song because there are a lot of different types of heartbreak songs on Red — some of them are very sincere, some of them very stoic and heartbreaking and sad — we wanted this to be the moment where you’re like, "I don’t care about anything."'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32dsbk_0cxGXxfe00
You belong with me: The scene flashes to the life they could have shared, showing Taylor dressed in white for her nuptials
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4Srk_0cxGXxfe00
Special moments: They dance while Taylor is clad in an elegant white gown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=449m4O_0cxGXxfe00
Rock and roll: After they share a dance, the Blank Space songstress saunters off to pick up her guitar and take the stage while her dress transforms into a crimson gown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ju1e2_0cxGXxfe00
Tongue-in-cheek: Talking about the song's meaning with Billboard , Taylor said: 'We wanted this song to be like a comedic, tongue-in-cheek, funny, not caring what anyone thinks about you sort of breakup song because there are a lot of different types of heartbreak songs on Red — some of them are very sincere, some of them very stoic and heartbreaking and sad — we wanted this to be the moment where you’re like, "I don’t care about anything."'

The news of a her latest video project comes just days after the release of her re-recorded 2012 album which features 30 tracks, including nine previously unreleased songs.

Red (Taylor's Version) is the ) is the second album she has re-recorded following Fearless (Taylor's Version) in April.

Her latest album has already broken one Spotify record — 'most streamed album in a day by a female' with her also breaking the record for 'most-streamed female in a day in Spotify history.'

A spokesperson for the streaming platform had confirmed the news via Twitter and added 'We'll remember this day in history all too well.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SIieL_0cxGXxfe00
Historic: Her latest album has already broken one Spotify record — 'most streamed album in a day by a female' with her also breaking the record for 'most-streamed female in a day in Spotify history.' A spokesperson for the streaming platform had confirmed the news via Twitter and added 'We'll remember this day in history all too well'

