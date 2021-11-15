ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, PA

‘Bullhorn Lady’ Rachel Powell Considering Plea Deal For Role In Capitol Riot

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YYAwy_0cxGXwmv00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON DC (KDKA) — A Mercer County woman, accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 riot in Washington DC, just appeared in federal court for a status hearing.

Rachel Powell is now considering taking a plea deal.

The Justice Department offered the deal last week and her attorney has asked for 60 additional days to consider the terms.

Both sides agreed that an additional 60 days would be very helpful.

Powell is known as the “bullhorn lady” and is accused of using a battering ram at the U.S. Capitol during the riot. She also allegedly directed people, telling them where to go once they got inside the Capitol.

Earlier this year, Powell was indicted by a grand jury in D.C. on charges of violence on Capitol ground, destruction of government property, obstruction and more.

She will be back in court in early January.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercer County, PA
Government
County
Mercer County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Bullhorn#Riot#Kdka Tv News Staff#The Justice Department
Republic

Schaffer continues to cooperate with insurrection investigators

A local man and heavy metal musician who pleaded guilty to unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol to obstruct Congress’ certification of the U.S. presidential election results is continuing to cooperate with authorities while on pre-trial release, court records show. Jon Schaffer, 53, Edinburgh, remains on pre-trial release under the supervision...
EDINBURGH, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
abc11.com

'QAnon Shaman' sentenced to 41 months for role in US Capitol riot

WASHINGTON -- Jacob Chansley, the self-described "QAnon Shaman" who infamously marched through the U.S. Capitol with a spear and horned helmet during the Jan. 6 riot, was sentenced Wednesday to 41 months in prison for his role in the attack. It matches the longest sentence handed down to any Jan....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Eyewitness News

New London man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 US Capitol riots

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Another Connecticut resident is being charged in his involvement in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. The Dept. of Justice said 24-year-old Jeremy Baouche, of New London, was arrested on Wednesday on a criminal complaint that was issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
NEW LONDON, CT
AFP

Bannon pleads not guilty to Capitol riot probe charges

Former president Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon entered a "not guilty" plea Wednesday after his arrest on charges of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify on the January 6 attack on the Capitol. One day ahead of the first hearing scheduled in his case, Bannon entered the plea in a federal district court in Washington, without explaining the grounds for his plea. In October Bannon rejected a subpoena to testify to the House special committee investigating the attack by hundreds of Trump supporters on the US legislature. The House then referred the contempt charges to the Justice Department, where a grand jury reviewed the case and voted to indict him on two counts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Ex-CEO of Chicago-area tech firm sentenced for role in Capitol riot

A Chicago-area man who lost his job as CEO of a tech firm because he participated in the Jan. 6 post-election unrest at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Friday. Bradley Rukstales of Inverness, Illinois, was sentenced to 30 days in prison and ordered by U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols to pay $500 in restitution to the Department of the Treasury.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
40K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy