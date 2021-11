The defending champions Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks squared off against each other yesterday at the Fiserv Forum. The defending champions unlike their buzz have been a bit passive in their outlook toward the matches. They are known for their dominant and aggressive play style but so far they seem to be just above the surface. The Milwaukee Bucks (4-5) are placed at the 10th position in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks are in a bit of a slump right now.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO