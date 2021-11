This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. With another cold winter just around the corner, your thermostat is about to become one of the most important appliances in your home. And having the right one can make all the difference when it comes to the bottom line of your utility bill at the end of every month. This third-generation Google Nest smart thermostat can save you on your heating and cooling costs. And with exclusive CNET coupon code SAVEONCNET, you can get one now for $180, or $70 off at Adorama.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO