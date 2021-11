November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and a time when communities around the world bring attention to diabetes. According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than one in three adults in the US have prediabetes, equivalent to 88 million people, and 84% of these individuals do not know they have it. Left untreated, either through lifestyle changes or therapeutics, this can develop into type 2 diabetes (T2D). This year’s National Diabetes Awareness Month is focusing on prediabetes and diabetes prevention, which, for the T2D population, involves regular screening.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO