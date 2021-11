A national pizza chain already had a dwindling number of restaurants in Central New York, now it has left one county entirely giving Central New Yorkers one location to go to. While Uno Pizzeria and Grill isn't just known for their pizza, that certainly is their claim to fame. Not many others on a national scale produce the kind of pizza they do, Chicago Style Deep Dish. With that said, if you live in Onondaga County, now you'll have an hour's drive should you want a thick and doughy piece of pizza as they would serve.

UTICA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO