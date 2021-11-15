ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Best Wings in Michigan Are Coming to Lansing’s South Side

By Kristen Matthews
99.1 WFMK
99.1 WFMK
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lansing's food scene is about to get even more delicious than it already is. Word on the street is that the "best wings in Michigan" are coming to Lansing. According to their Facebook page, Detroit Wing Company is going to be opening up a location on Lansing's south side....

99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Hunters and Deer Camps, 1904-1952

…you can’t deny that hunting has been a rite of passage in Michigan for more years than any of us can remember…we’re talking hundreds of years, before licenses and government practices stepped in. According to Michigan Deer Camp, while the Native Americans in the Upper Peninsula subsisted on meat mostly...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Did You Know Cherry Republic In Michigan Has A Championship Pit Spitting Arena?

This may be the most Michigan sport I can think of, besides maybe beer Olympics. Cherry Republic is one of the biggest names in Michigan, and it's humble beginnings started out only as a t-shirt. Now, with multiple stores and all sorts of amazing products made from Michigan cherries, like chocolate covered cherries, cherry coffee (SLAP), cherry wine, cherry gummies and more, this once small business is now BIG business.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Lansing, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Detroit, MI
City
Cedar, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
Lansing, MI
Food & Drinks
99.1 WFMK

World Famous Sanders Chocolates – Created In Michigan, 1875

It coulda been called “Schmidt's Chocolates”, but Frederick Sanders Schmidt lopped off his last name and his confectionary company would forever be known as “Sanders”. According to the Detroit Historical Society, Fred moved to Detroit from Chicago after the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 ruined his candy shop. He opened a new sweet shop at the corner of Woodward and Gratiot in the summer of 1875. Selling simply candy, his shop became so successful, he added bakery items, ice cream, pop, and sodas. His sodas were made with flavored syrup, carbonated soda water, and sweet cream. One afternoon in 1875, his shop ran out of sweet cream and he needed a substitute to fill the customers’ demands for a soda. So he used ice cream to replace the sweet cream, and the ice cream soda was born! At least it was, according to Fred. More than likely, it was not the very first in the country, but Fred did introduce it to Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

This East Lansing Estate Looks Like It’s Straight Out Of Home Alone

We've all seen that beloved holiday classic from the '90s, right? Kevin, Macaulay Culkin, gets left at home while his parents fly away to France with the family. While you may not have the same type of craziness and action as the movie had, there is a home in East Lansing that looks like it's out of that classic. Given, this home looks a little smaller and definitely more modern, you can see the resemblance, right?
EAST LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Classic Michigan Concerts: Journey Live at Cobo Hall 1980

Journey knew the crowds in Detroit rock city were legendary. On their first live album, they hoped to capture the mojo of iconic live records recorded in Motown. Nearly 50 years after their founding in 1973, Journey has just announced the huge 2022 Freedom Tour with Billy Idol and Toto. The tour kicks off with a lucky seven-night stand in Las Vegas, and Michigan fans will get it any way they want it with shows at Van Andel Arena on May 4th and Little Caesar's Arena on March 2.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
99.1 WFMK

15 Chain Restaurants So Yummy We Must Have Them in Lansing

Without a doubt, Lansing has an incredibly delicious food scene. It's full of tons of variety. From perfectly fried pub food to fresh salads, fall-off-the-bone smoked meats to decadent desserts, and everything in between, there are lots of can't miss restaurants in the greater Lansing area. But even though Lansing...
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Life In Lansing, Part 3: 1860-1988

I have written a good handful of articles about Lansing, whether it was about a certain topic like restaurants, movie theaters, etc. To write an entire overview of Lansing would take quite a long time, as Lansing has so much history and fascinating things throughout. So instead of writing a...
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Once Had the World’s Largest Mall – Now It Sits Abandoned

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. For decades, we were taking malls for granted. Yeah, we knew prices were jacked up in all the shops, but we didn't care. We liked hangin' out at the food courts, window shopping for stuff we couldn't afford, spending our hard-earned dough in the arcade, and scopin' out the opposite sex in the center court.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Is The Michigan Town of Needmore Still Considered a Town?

Here's another curious Michigan community: Needmore. Needmore is/was located in Eaton County, Roxand Township. Surrounding the intersection of Needmore Hwy and Wheaton Road, the land was first purchased in 1837 by Andrew Nickle of Ireland. When he left to retrieve his family and bring them to this new land, a couple of guys named Rowland and Clark moved in and became the first settlers.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffalo Wings#Ins#Chicken Wings#Food Drink#The Best Wings#Detroit Wing Company#Hooter#Msnbc
99.1 WFMK

Not Seeing Family for Thanksgiving? This Tiny Michigan Airbnb is Perfect for a Cozy Couple’s Getaway

This time of year is always incredibly busy. There are so many holidays and therefore, so many holiday obligations, that it can all get to be a little too much. Especially after last year when everyone had a break from having to drive all over town to stop at every single family or friend's holiday party, going back to "normal" may still seem like a bit too much for some.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Michigan’s First Thanksgiving, 1820s

History says the first Thanksgiving on American land occurred in 1621. Even so, it didn't become an official holiday until many years later. According to the Detroit News, after 1800, Detroit was having a rough century. An 1805 blaze devastated its way through the city, the Battle of Raisin River took place in 1812, there was a shortage of food, and the citizens were miserable. When Lewis Cass became governor of the Michigan Territory in 1813, things began getting better. Michigan's first celebration of Thanksgiving took place in 1829 when Cass declared November 26 the day for “public thanksgiving and prayer” (other sources state it was November 25, 1824). He made a proclamation that was printed in the Detroit Gazette that asked citizens to be thankful for “their civil and religious freedoms, equal and stable government, the diffusion of knowledge, advantages of education, and general prosperity.”
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Could There Possibly be a Christmas Tree Shortage in Michigan?

Is this possible? Could Michigan be facing a Christmas tree shortage this holiday season?. Christmas isn't Christmas until you find the perfect Christmas tree. I'm not talking about artificial Christmas trees, they don't call them artificial for nothing. We're talking about the real deal. Being able to go with your...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Are They Doing Something With That Old Kmart On Cedar In Lansing?

Kmart is shuttering its last-remaining store in Michigan, the state where the once-proud retail chain launched in 1899. It's one of a series of store closings that will leave the company with only six locations in the continental United States still in business by year's end. (fox5vegas) The artist formerly...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
99.1 WFMK

Old Michigan Jailhouses, 1870s-1922

Jail houses and prisons date back thousands of years with histories that are so morbid and horrific, you wonder how some of the prisoners from back then survived. Many did not. Men were chained to walls, stripped of clothing, thrown into holes, beaten, tortured, starved, neglected, kept in the dark…diseased...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

No Reports of Coronavirus Found in Michigan Deer So Far

Firearm deer hunting season officially opened on Nov. 15 and goes until Nov. 30. Over half a million deer hunters will head to the woods between now and the end of the month. As a deer hunter, how would you feel if you found out that the deer you killed had the coronavirus? Can that actually happen? Apparently so.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy