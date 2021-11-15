ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube is hiding dislikes but this plugin could bring them back

By Alex Gatewood
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, YouTube made it possible to hide the dislike count of videos on the platform, and many people were pretty upset about the feature. Now, someone is working on a plugin that will restore the dislike count on videos that have it hidden. But why are people so...

gizmochina.com

Say Goodbye to Dislikes on YouTube

Earlier today (11th November 2021), YouTube announced a major upcoming change that will be arriving on its platform. The company will be making the “dislike” count on all of the videos private on its website and app. This decision is big deal considering this simple feature has been in the...
YouTube to delete ‘dislike’ counts on videos

YouTube is moving to boost the confidence of its content creators and shield them from “dislike attacks” as it begins to hide “thumbs down” counts on videos. Users of the platform will still be able to throw shade at a clip, but the number of dislikes a video receives will only be visible to the person who uploaded it, the company said Wednesday in a blog post.
YouTube Will Hide Dislikes on Videos to Improve Mental Health

YouTube will remove the public dislike count for videos, the company confirmed to TechCrunch Wednesday. The move, which was part of an experiment earlier this year, is aimed at improving the well-being of content creators and reducing targeted campaigns against them. Instead, the company will give viewers the ability to click the dislike button, but only the account’s owner can see how many dislikes a video has. “We are proactively making this change because YouTube has a responsibility to protect creators, especially smaller creators, from harassment and dislike attacks,” a spokesperson said. The move comes as social media companies grapple with the best ways to deal with harassment. It also follows moves from platforms like Instagram, which gave users the ability to hide ‘like’ counts in an effort to improve mental health. The change rolled out on YouTube on Wednesday.
YouTube Irony as Video Explaining Removal of the Dislike Counter Gets 31K Dislikes!

For more than a year now, YouTube has clearly been fighting something of a moral battle in terms of the future of its ‘dislike’ button. As many of you are probably aware, YouTube currently gives you the option to like or dislike a video, And, based upon this, the idea is that a new potential viewer can judge beforehand whether it is worth watching or not. Or perhaps on something of a moderate sidenote, whether people who have watched it so far agree or disagree with the content posted.
YouTube Starts Hiding Dislike Counts to Curb Creator Harassment

In an effort to thwart “dislike attacks” on creators, YouTube said that starting Wednesday (Nov. 10) it will start hiding public dislike counts. The change will roll out gradually across the entire platform. More from Variety. 'Squid Game' YouTube Video Content Crushes 'Game of Thrones' With 17 Billion Views (EXCLUSIVE)
YouTube removes dislike counts to "reduce targeted dislikes"

According to a video posted by Youtube Creators, the video sharing platform will no longer have public dislike counts. The decision comes after experiments by YouTube in early 2021—trying to find out if it reduced dislike attacks on the website. “Apparently, groups of viewers are targeting a video’s Dislike button...
YouTube gives dislikes the thumbs-down, hides public counts

YouTube has announced that it’ll be hiding public dislike counts on videos across its site, starting today. The company says the change is to keep smaller creators from being targeted by dislike attacks or harassment, and to promote “respectful interactions between viewers and creators.” The dislike button will still be there, but it’ll be for private feedback, rather than public shaming.
YouTube now hides number of dislikes from viewers

YouTube announced in an update it will hide the total number of dislikes from viewers. This change has already taken effect. YouTube said it made this change “to ensure that YouTube promotes respectful interactions between viewers and creators.” In the statement, YouTube mentioned it had previously experimented with the dislike button. Previously, content creators were given the individual ability to remove the dislike ratio.
Woke YouTube Ditches Dislike Button

SAN ANGELO, TX –– For years new and smaller YouTube creators have felt"unfairly targeted" by users who participate in the "dislike attacks" as a form of harassment. A study conducted by YouTube showed the channels with a smaller amount of followers were the most impacted by this trend. In an effort to prevent abuse, YouTube announced it will be making a significant change to its interface. The change will result in the dislike count no longer being displaced under videos –– even as the dislike button remains. "At YouTube, we strive to be a place where creators of all sizes and backgrounds…
YouTube will start hiding dislike counts on all videos across the platform

Earlier this year, YouTube started experimenting with hiding the dislike counts on videos to help reduce the dislike attacks on creators across the platform, and after analysis in July, YouTube did see a reduction in that behavior, so the company has announced it will start hiding the dislike counts on all the videos across its platform.
YouTube Is Hiding The Dislike Count, Good News For Switch Online's Video Team

It is worth noting, though, that there are valid reasons to hide downvotes and dislike button counts, as it's incontrovertible that they have been used in deeply hurtful and toxic ways online. The anonymity of those vote buttons can allow people to target and harass content creators on grounds of race, sexuality, gender, politics and other factors. Taking away the visible count is an attempt to avoid aggressive and potentially harmful campaigns making use of the metric.
Like Or Dislike? YouTube Starts Hiding Downvotes To Curb 'Dislike Attacks' Gaming Its Algo

A lot of people who say they "don't use social media" still use YouTube, despite its prominence as a social media platform itself. Just like any other social media service, YouTube relies heavily on tracking its users' likes and dislikes so that it can use that information to tailor advertising to viewers. Part of that is quite literal—when users "like" or "dislike" a video, it tells the system what kind of videos they enjoy.
YouTube Moves to Hide Dislike Count From User Interface

YouTube announced on Wednesday that it will begin hiding the number of dislikes videos have on its platform. And earlier this year, we experimented with the dislike button to see whether or not changes could help better protect our creators from harassment, and reduce dislike attacks — where people work to drive up the number of dislikes on a creator’s videos.
YouTube public dislike count gone, dislike button remains

In the first significant change to its rating system in over ten years, YouTube is removing the public dislike count from videos. The option to dislike videos will remain, but the count will only be available to the video creator. In a video, YouTube Creator Liason Matt Koval stated that the change was made after researching whether removing the dislike count would decrease “dislike attacks” across the platform. The decision has been met with almost universally negative feedback, and YouTube users question how they’ll be able to quickly gauge a video’s quality when this vital info is no longer available.
YouTube is completely missing the point by hiding dislikes

YouTube released a statement notifying users of the company’s decision to hide dislike counts from videos on Nov. 10. The new guideline comes after complaints surrounding online harassment were made by small creators who are more prone to “dislike mobs,” according to the Google-owned platform. “We want to create an...
Benefits of using YouTube video downloader

The benefits of using a YouTube video downloader are pretty simple. This is especially when you want to download YouTube videos. For instance, it could be for the reason of showing someone else or for your use. However, it is sometimes impossible because the website will not let anyone download them. If you have ever been surfing for videos and wanted to save one to watch again, a YouTube downloader is all you need.
