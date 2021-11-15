YouTube is hiding dislikes but this plugin could bring them back

YouTube will remove the public dislike count for videos, the company confirmed to TechCrunch Wednesday. The move, which was part of an experiment earlier this year, is aimed at improving the well-being of content creators and reducing targeted campaigns against them. Instead, the company will give viewers the ability to click the dislike button, but only the account’s owner can see how many dislikes a video has. “We are proactively making this change because YouTube has a responsibility to protect creators, especially smaller creators, from harassment and dislike attacks,” a spokesperson said. The move comes as social media companies grapple with the best ways to deal with harassment. It also follows moves from platforms like Instagram, which gave users the ability to hide ‘like’ counts in an effort to improve mental health. The change rolled out on YouTube on Wednesday.

