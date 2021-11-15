Wolf Alice played Bowery Ballroom (pics, video, setlist)

It wasn't that long ago that The Flaming Lips were playing shows where the band and the audience were all inside giant plastic spacebubbles. The band have gone back to "normal," but frontman Wayne Coyne noted at Brooklyn Steel on Monday night (11/8) that this tour is a little more subdued than ones in the past due to Covid. Most notably, the balloon count is down as, Wayne said with all the bouncing around and multiple people touching them, it might bring anxiety to some instead of joy. There were still lots of balloons, though, and confetti, flying neon Da Vinci birds, giant inflatable robots and all the other joyous, trippy stuff you expect at a Lips show, just slightly more chilled out. And, of course, Wayne in his spacebubble.

