ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College man accused of assaulting 6 women, faces charges

By Kelsey Rogers
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49H1ah_0cxGW9oS00

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College man faces multiple rape and sexual assault charges after being accused of raping and assaulting six different women.

Kevin P. Mullen, 50, is accused of using online platforms to meet women and sexually assault them, according to investigators. Mullen allegedly used SeekingArrangements, Craigslist and Facebook Messenger to meet these women.

The reported sexual assaults happened between 2012 and March of 2021. In 2012, a woman told police she met Mullen through a Craigslist ad for house cleaning. She said she was hired to clean Mullen’s house and he offered her water. She said after drinking the water, she got dizzy and passed out. Mullen was sexually assaulting her when she woke up, according to the charges filed.

WANTED: Altoona Police search for attempted homicide suspect

The victim told police Mullen locked her inside of a bedroom afterward and she used a butter knife she found in the bedroom to remove the hinge pins from the door to escape.

Another woman told police she met Mullen on SeekingArrangments in 2017 or 2018, where she agreed to let Mullen take nude photographs of her for $150. The victim allegedly told Mullen that it was “photographs only and nothing sexual.” The woman said Mullen jumped on top of her once she arrived and she was able to break free from him, but Mullen chased her out the front door and tackled her on the concrete outside.

A third victim told police she met Mullen on SeekingArrangments in 2019, and they agreed to have dinner together. After the dinner, the two went back to Mullen’s home where he sexually assaulted her. Mullen allegedly told her that he had raped other women and had gotten away with it.

A fourth victim met Mullen on SeekingArrangments and they met at Oakwood Park on March 3, 2021 before going back to Mullen’s house. When Mullen sexually assaulted her, he told her that he had raped three other women before and got away with it, according to the charges filed.

Altoona man charged with rape of 12-year-old boy

Mullen is accused of raping another woman on March 14, 2021. The victim said she arranged to meet him at Oakwood Park after meeting online. The victim said Mullen threatened to kill her if she reported the sexual assault.

The sixth victim said she received a message on Facebook in January of 2020 and initially believed she was speaking to an ex-boyfriend, so she agreed to meet Mullen at Subway in Bellefonte before taking her back to his home and assaulting her.

Mullen’s bail is set at $750,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 24.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WTAJ

Attempted homicide suspect arrested in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman wanted for attempted homicide last weekend was arraigned Thursday afternoon and posted a $150,000 cash bond. Melissa Thompson, 45, is accused of stabbing a woman at the Palace in Altoona around 3 a.m. Saturday. The victim had multiple cuts on her chest and the side of her neck […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

1991 homicide victim known as ‘Tiger Lady’ identified

BELVIDERE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities will provide more details Friday about how they identified the body of a 1991 homicide victim in New Jersey known by her tattoo as “Tiger Lady” as a missing teenager from Pennsylvania. In a news release on Wednesday, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said investigators determined the female was from […]
BELVIDERE, NJ
WTAJ

End Of Watch: Community honors fallen corrections officer

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Community members across Central Pennsylvania are honoring the memory of Blair County Prison Correctional Officer Rhonda Russell who died Wednesday after an incident at Altoona’s Central Court building. 47-year-old Russell was fatally shot by an Altoona police officer who was attempting to save her from an inmate that planned to escape […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
State College, PA
City
Altoona, PA
City
Bellefonte, PA
Altoona, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Correction officer fatally shot at Altoona court building

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A correctional officer died Wednesday after state police say she was shot during a struggle over a firearm at Altoona’s Central Court building. The incident took place at 3:15 p.m. at 615 4th Street when an inmate who was being held in a holding cell took a pistol belonging to Blair […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Blair County counselor charged with fraud after billing fake appointments

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville licensed counselor is charged with Medicaid fraud, theft and tampering with public records after an investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office into suspicious billing. Michelle Strawmier, 53, of Altoona, was arraigned on felony fraud counts along with felony charges of theft by deception and tampering with public […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Three indicted for fraudulent ‘Grandparent Scheme’ in Western Pa.

PITTSBURGH (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Three men have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for their alleged involvement in a wire fraud scheme of elderly people in Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Roderick Feurtado, 54, and Tarek Bouanane, 45 — both from Las Vegas, Nev. — and Roberto […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sexual Assaults#Seekingarrangements#Altoona Police#Seekingarrangments
WTAJ

Man sentenced for R. Kelly witness intimidation attempt

NEW YORK (AP) — A man was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday for setting fire to a car last year in what authorities said was an attempt to intimidate a potential witness in R. Kelly’s sex trafficking trial. Michael Williams, 38, of Valdosta, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Brooklyn. Williams, who […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

Boy, 2, recovering after accidentally shooting himself

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 2-year-old boy was in stable condition Thursday after he accidentally shot himself with a handgun, police said. Officers arrived on the scene Wednesday night and were told by relatives that the toddler was handling the gun when it discharged, police said. “We were told he had a gunshot wound to his […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

State police investigate hit and run in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating a hit and run that occurred Nov. 14 in Somerset County. According to state police, the owner reported the incident after they saw that damage was done to the driver’s side mirror of their car that was parked overnight on Center Street in Meyersdale Borough. The owner […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Four dead after apparent murder-suicide, involving former Baltimore County officer and family

11/19/21 10:37 a.m. — WDVM initially reported that a shooting ensued between police and the car of interest. This information has since been updated, Maryland State Police has specified that no shooting occurred between officers and the suspect. UPDATE 11/19/21 8:04 a.m. — Maryland State Police are calling Thursday’s incident an apparent murder-suicide after identifying […]
MARYLAND STATE
WTAJ

Court sides with expelled student over memes deemed a threat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — District administrators overreached when they permanently expelled a 17-year-old high school student for sending Snapchat messages after school hours that referred to another student as a potential school shooter, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The justices said such communications must be analyzed in context and the primary focus should be […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Rittenhouse jury deliberates for third day without a verdict

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial deliberated for a third day without reaching a verdict Thursday, while the judge banned MSNBC from the courthouse after a freelancer for the network was accused of following the jurors in their bus. The members of the panel will return on Friday morning to […]
KENOSHA, WI
WTAJ

MSNBC barred from Rittenhouse trial after producer caught following jury van

KENOSHA, Wis. (WTVO) — MSNBC has been barred from the courtroom in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial after a producer was stopped by police for following a van used to transport the jury. MSNBC news producer James Morrison was allegedly stopped by police Thursday after running a stoplight while attempting to follow a van used to […]
POLITICS
WTAJ

WTAJ

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
969K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy