State College man accused of assaulting 6 women, faces charges

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College man faces multiple rape and sexual assault charges after being accused of raping and assaulting six different women.

Kevin P. Mullen, 50, is accused of using online platforms to meet women and sexually assault them, according to investigators. Mullen allegedly used SeekingArrangements, Craigslist and Facebook Messenger to meet these women.

The reported sexual assaults happened between 2012 and March of 2021. In 2012, a woman told police she met Mullen through a Craigslist ad for house cleaning. She said she was hired to clean Mullen’s house and he offered her water. She said after drinking the water, she got dizzy and passed out. Mullen was sexually assaulting her when she woke up, according to the charges filed.

The victim told police Mullen locked her inside of a bedroom afterward and she used a butter knife she found in the bedroom to remove the hinge pins from the door to escape.

Another woman told police she met Mullen on SeekingArrangments in 2017 or 2018, where she agreed to let Mullen take nude photographs of her for $150. The victim allegedly told Mullen that it was “photographs only and nothing sexual.” The woman said Mullen jumped on top of her once she arrived and she was able to break free from him, but Mullen chased her out the front door and tackled her on the concrete outside.

A third victim told police she met Mullen on SeekingArrangments in 2019, and they agreed to have dinner together. After the dinner, the two went back to Mullen’s home where he sexually assaulted her. Mullen allegedly told her that he had raped other women and had gotten away with it.

A fourth victim met Mullen on SeekingArrangments and they met at Oakwood Park on March 3, 2021 before going back to Mullen’s house. When Mullen sexually assaulted her, he told her that he had raped three other women before and got away with it, according to the charges filed.

Mullen is accused of raping another woman on March 14, 2021. The victim said she arranged to meet him at Oakwood Park after meeting online. The victim said Mullen threatened to kill her if she reported the sexual assault.

The sixth victim said she received a message on Facebook in January of 2020 and initially believed she was speaking to an ex-boyfriend, so she agreed to meet Mullen at Subway in Bellefonte before taking her back to his home and assaulting her.

Mullen’s bail is set at $750,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 24.

