Author Lois Brandt visits Westgate Elementary

Every day starts a new story. Our first Glencroft interview on Aug. 19, 2019, was in the home of Lois Bequette and her superhero husband Frank. I’ve often thought about that moniker, “hero.” Most veterans tell us that us that the heroes were the ones who died young and didn’t have a chance to experience life. I wonder if the real heroes were the ones who saw their friends die in horrible ways and had to carry those memories through a long life of the normal stresses of work and family. All too often those “heroes” finished the race through a gauntlet of old age and physical pain.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO