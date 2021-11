Though the ongoing pandemic has been challenging for women-led businesses, a new report from Pitchbook shows how female founders are navigating the worldwide economic setback. The 2021 All In: Women in the VC Ecosystem report, co-sponsored by Beyond the Billion (BTB) and J.P. Morgan Chase, aims to "quantify trends in the venture capital (VC) ecosystem involving female founders and investors." As of Sep. 30, 2021, the median valuation for early-stage, female-founded start-ups increased from $30 million to $45.5 million in the past year. For late-stage start-ups, median valuations also increased from $70 million to $120 million, a 69.4% increase from last year.

