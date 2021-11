Kansas State officially became bowl eligible after picking up their sixth win of the season against Kansas, and has now won seven games after their win against West Virginia. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Wildcats are projected to win 7.8 games in 2021. The ESPN FPI currently gives them a 44.4% chance of beating Baylor and a 31.5% chance of beating Texas. ESPN gives the Wildcats a 13.9% chance of winning both of their remaining games on the schedule.

KANSAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO