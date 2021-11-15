Matthieu Blazy Is Bottega Veneta’s New Creative Director

The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum’s gala is one of New York’s most magical traditions. Every year luminaries from the worlds of art, fashion, film, and business descend on the Frank Lloyd-Wright-designed landmark to celebrate creativity, but 2021’s celebrations were significant. A tribute to the museum’s 60th anniversary and the party’s post-COVID return, it was an evening to remember—just ask Jurnee Smollett. The Lovecraft Country star dazzled on the red carpet in Dior couture, but for Smollett, the opportunity to enjoy nights out IRL is about more than the joys of dressing up. “As human beings, we are meant to be in community, and coming out of this extreme isolation, I felt such a need for human connection,” she shared via post-event. “One cannot underestimate the value of looking into someone’s eyes, touching someone’s hand, feeling the warmth of their skin relating to them in conversation, hearing their laughter in person. I’m someone who truly likes being alone, but I thrive in a community because I come from a large family.”
