Matthieu Blazy Is Bottega Veneta’s New Creative Director

By Nicole Phelps
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kering has announced that Matthieu Blazy is assuming the creative director role at Bottega Veneta, following Daniel Lee’s abrupt departure last week. The news that Lee was stepping down stunned the industry. He did more than revive the Italian luxury goods house; he set the style agenda, as anyone who’s browsed...

