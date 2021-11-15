ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Rights group: Settlers attack Palestinian farmers, 3 injured

By Associated Press
Washington Post
 4 days ago

JERUSALEM — Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian farmers in the occupied West Bank on Monday and injured three people, according to an Israeli human rights group, in what has become a near-daily occurrence in recent weeks. Yesh Din, an Israeli rights group, said one of its researchers went along with...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Britain moves to ban Palestinian militant group Hamas

JERUSALEM/LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Britain's interior minister Priti Patel on Friday said she had banned the Palestinian militant group Hamas in a move that brings the United Kingdom's stance on Gaza's rulers in line with the United States and the European Union. "Hamas has significant terrorist capability, including access...
U.K.
Washington Post

Ousted from power, Israel’s ultra-Orthodox lose the final word on what’s kosher

RAANANA, Israel — In a small gourmet food store one recent morning, kosher inspector Sara Meckler walked the aisles checking labels. She looked for kosher marks from around the world, checked ingredients, consulted a database on her phone — “I better call the rabbi about this one,” she said of a packet of breadsticks — just as hundreds of inspectors do in a country where a kashrut certificate is as vital as a business license for most grocery stores, hotels and restaurants.
RELIGION
AFP

Israeli court sentences Spanish aid worker to 13 months

An Israeli military court on Wednesday sentenced Spanish aid worker Juana Rashmawi to 13 months in prison after convicting her of illegally funding a Palestinian militant organisation.  Her daughter Maria Rashmawi told reporters Wednesday's sentencing was "important because the uncertainty of the last months led to a lot of anguish and it was very hard to bear."
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Palestinian People#Settler#Jewish#Israelis
abc17news.com

Rights group: Israeli settler violence tool to seize land

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli rights group says Israel has been using settler violence as a “major informal tool” to drive Palestinians from farming and pasture lands in the occupied West Bank. A report released Sunday by the group B’Tselem details the takeover of roughly 11 square miles of farm and pasture land in the territory by settlers over the past five years, an area around half the size of the island of Manhattan. Recent months have seen a steep increase in violence committed by Jewish settlers in the West Bank against Palestinians. On Friday, a group of settlers attacked Palestinian farmers and Israeli activists, injuring two.
MIDDLE EAST
WRAL

Spanish woman admits to aiding banned Palestinian group

JERUSALEM — A Spanish woman admitted Wednesday under a plea bargain reached in an Israeli military court that she raised large sums of money that were diverted to a banned militant group, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Israel seized on the conviction as proof that it was...
WORLD
crossroadstoday.com

Palestinians say dozens of cars wrecked in settler vandalism

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian eyewitnesses said a group of Israeli settlers vandalized dozens of cars in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday. A number of witnesses told an Associated Press photographer that Israeli settlers entered the town of al-Bireh near the West Bank city of Ramallah and damaged dozens of parked vehicles.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
abc17news.com

Phones of Palestinian NGO workers infected with Pegasus spyware, rights groups say

Phones belonging to six people working for Palestinian NGOs were hacked with Israeli technology firm NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware, rights groups say. Dublin-based rights group Front Line Defenders (FLD) said it began investigating the devices — all iPhones — last month after it was contacted by Ramallah-based civil society group Al Haq about a possible infection of a phone belonging to one of its staff.
TECHNOLOGY
WEKU

He was the top U.N. official in Gaza. An Israeli TV interview cost him his post

JERUSALEM — Matthias Schmale was the highest-ranking international representative based in the Gaza Strip before his tenure ended with a jolt. During the 11-day conflict this May between Gaza militants and Israel, Israeli warplanes bombed the roads surrounding his United Nations relief agency headquarters, targeting alleged underground militant tunnels, and sending part of a car flying into the courtyard of the U.N. compound.
WORLD
AFP

Israel defence minister's cleaner charged with attempt to spy for Iran

A man employed as a cleaner in the home of Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz was charged Thursday with attempting to spy for the Black Shadow hacking group which is purportedly linked to Iran. According to the indictment published by Israel's justice ministry, Omri Goren Gorochovsky, a 37-year-old resident of the central city of Lod, was arrested on November 4. An arrest warrant for Gorochovsky said he had an extensive criminal history, including five convictions and prison time served for various offences including bank robbery, raising questions about how he was hired to work in the home of one of Israel's top security officials. In a separate statement, the Shin Bet domestic security agency said Gorochovsky had never gained access to "classified materials" and therefore did not successfully share state secrets.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Hamas to be declared terror group with supporters in UK facing 10 years in prison

Priti Patel is to proscribe the political wing of Hamas as a terrorist organisation after denouncing it as “fundamentally and rabidly antisemitic”.Hamas’ military wing has been proscribed in the UK since 2001, but in an announcement on Friday the home secretary will say the entirety of the Palestinian group should now be banned. It means supporters of the group will face up to 10 years in prison under the Terrorism Act.Setting out details in a speech on security at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, a conservative think tank which was previously aligned with Donald Trump on a number of...
U.K.
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli couple jailed in Turkey on suspicion of espionage return to Israel

The Israeli couple detained in Turkey last week on suspicion of espionage touched down in Israel early Thursday morning, after being freed from jail in Istanbul. The couple, Natalie and Mordy Oknin, returned to Israel via a private jet dispatched by the Israeli government. In a statement to the press...
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerqueexpress.com

Israel will be destroyed if it makes any mistake with us, Iran warns

Any mistake Israel makes against Iran will only accelerate Tel Aviv's destruction, the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force has threatened. He went on to claim that while Tel Aviv may start an altercation with the Islamic Republic, it will be Iran that ends it. Should Israel...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy