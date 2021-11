The U.S. and Israel join forces to combat the growing threat of ransomware attacks that often leave fiscal destruction in their wake for the affected victims. The U.S. Treasury Department is joining forces with Israel to combat the threat of ransomware. The U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary met with two Israeli officials, the Minister of Finance and the National Cyber Directorate Director-General, to formalize the joint venture launch. The venture seeks to oversee “the development of risk mitigation tools for law enforcement to enhance the efficiency of analytical and enforcement work of the public sector” and finance issues.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO