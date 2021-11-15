ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

Avalanche risk moderate as some backcountry hot spots are seeing above average snow

By Dylan Anderson Steamboat Pilot, Today
skyhinews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNone of Colorado’s 27 reported avalanches so far this season have been in the Steamboat and Flat Tops region of the state, but the area is still considered to have moderate avalanche risk. While snow on Mount Werner is lacking, which is potentially delaying the start of the 2021-22...

www.skyhinews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

‘Really Need That Moisture’: Colorado Climatologist Concerned About Less-Than-Average Snowpack For Mountains

DENVER (CBS4) – It has been an unseasonably warm and dry fall for much of Colorado. It’s been 212 days since it snowed in Denver, approaching the record for the latest measurable snowfall in Denver: Nov. 21, set back in 1934. (credit: CBS) Assistant State Climatologist with the Colorado Climate Center Becky Bolinger said the bigger concern is the less-than-average snowpack in mountain areas, which rely heavily on October and November snowfall. “As soon as you go into the higher elevations, that’s going to become much more important because we really need that moisture to kind of put in our savings account for next spring when we want it to run off and go into our reservoirs, so thankfully it’s still early there and there’s lots of time to make up any deficits.” (credit: CBS) Bolinger said the drought situation varies in different parts of the state. She said conditions in western Colorado are much more severe with long term drought, so it’s critical to get more snowfall this season. “They did get some more of that summertime thunderstorm activity, which helped a little bit but hasn’t really helped to make up those really long term deficits that we’ve been seeing out there,” said Bolinger.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

New Outlook Paints Potentially Grim Picture For Colorado Snow This Upcoming La Niña Winter

DENVER (CBS4) – The snow season looked promising in October with a few early snowstorms in the mountains. Enough snow fell to allow three Colorado ski resorts to open before Halloween. (credit: Loveland Ski) But the flow of moisture quickly shut off as we moved into November and the storm track shifted away from the state. The result has been a lot of windy and dry weather over the past several weeks that fueled an unusual November wildfire and delayed the opening of at least one Colorado ski resort. On Thursday, forecasters at NOAA released the latest winter outlook for the United States,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Turning Cooler This Weekend With Light Mountain Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – After a chilly start to the day on Thursday it was a little warmer around Colorado to end the work week. Afternoon highs today will be near to slightly above normal for this time of year. We still have some wind issues to deal with on this Friday with breezy conditions expected at times, especially in and near the foothills and on exposed mountain passes. There’s a Red Flag Warning still in effect for most of Fremont County today. A weak weather system will pass by Colorado this weekend with a cold front that will drop our temperatures by...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy