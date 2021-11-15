Emma mattress Black Friday deals 2021: Save 45% on the hybrid model

Black Friday is fast approaching, with a huge range of discounts on everything from iPhones and tech to beauty products , perfumes and more.

This year, the sale’s main event weekend begins on Friday 26 November – the day after Thanksgiving in the USA – and officially ends on Cyber Monday on 29 November,but the deals have already been coming in thick and fast, as Black Friday continues its evolution into a month-long occasion.

Big-name retailers are not only offering discounts on smaller baskets, but also on big-ticket items that could save you hundreds of pounds on your new purchase. Mattresses are one of the household necessities that often feature in Black Friday sales , bringing you a more comfortable night’s sleep at a fraction of the cost.

Our IndyBest team has been scouring the internet for the best prices, and we’ve already found a great discount on the Emma double hybrid mattress (was £809 for a double, now £444.95, Emma-sleep.co.uk ) that you won’t want to miss out on, thanks to Emma’s Black Friday sale landing early.

Read more:

Emma is one of the new generation of sleep brands that sends the mattress to your home in a box and relies on two different technologies to give you the best product: springs and foam. This dual approach means that your Emma mattress not only supports you in the right places while you catch 40 winks, but reduces movement when you fidget – a treat for anyone who shares a bed with a frequent mover.

The brand, which has a base in the UK, offers three types of mattress: the original (foam), the hybrid (foam and springs) and the premium (a more luxurious option). The bed-in-a-box retailer’s sale means that you can save an impressive 45 per cent. That’s 10 per cent more than 2020’s Black Friday offering, so it’s clear that Emma means business this Black Friday.

Read on for our review of the Emma hybrid mattress that’s currently on sale via Emma, and everything you need to know before making a purchase.

Emma double hybrid mattress: Was £809 for a double, now £444.95, Emma-sleep.co.uk

When we reviewed the Emma hybrid mattress , our reviewer said that “the magic lies in the layers”. The product has five – if you count the cover – and each is said to contribute to an overall improvement in sleep quality.

The bottom layer is foam, to provide overall stability and support the rest of the mattress and your spine when you’re lying down. The next layer is a “viscoelastic” memory foam that contours to the shape of your body.

This is followed by a breathable pocket-sprung layer with 2,000 springs. This differentiates the Emma hybrid from the cheaper Emma original (was £699 for a double, now £384.45, Emma-sleep.co.uk ).

Then you get to the open-cell foam layer that absorbs moisture and keeps air flowing through the mattress. Finally, there’s the cover on top.

Our reviewer said that it was “a bit softer and bouncier than others we’ve tried”, but “that doesn’t necessarily make it better or worse... it’s something to consider if that’s your preference”.

“Support and pressure relief are superb, especially for people like us who are average weight and sleep on their front and sides. You really feel supported yet well-cushioned in those key pressure point areas of knees, hips, lumbar and shoulders, but without compromising on comfort,” they said.

“Your sleeping partner won’t have to huff and puff when you move in the night, as this mattress excels at absorbing movement. Again, this gains major brownie points as so many mattresses fail on this point.”

The Emma, like many other hybrid mattresses that combine springs and foam, doesn’t need flipped – you will have to rotate it regularly, though.

The overall verdict from our tester is that the Emma is definitely worth the money, saying that it would be “right at home in a five-star hotel”.

“Whatever position you sleep in, you’ll enjoy the benefits of the support. This makes it a versatile option for people who sleep in different positions throughout the night or whose partner sleeps in different positions from them.”

Buy now

If you’ve got your eye on another Emma mattress, you’re in luck, as the brand has also slashed the price of its original mattress was £699 for a double, now £384.45, Emma-sleep.co.uk ) and premium mattress (was £999, now £549.45, Emma-sleep.co.uk ) by a huge 45 per cent.

Does Emma take part in Cyber Monday?

Emma has previously taken part in Cyber Monday, as well, which this year falls on Monday 29 November.

In 2020, the mattress brand offered a discount all weekend, meaning that shoppers had more time to make purchases.

What mattress deals did Emma offer last year?

Emma offered 35 per cent off with its 2020 Black Friday code “Black35”, and this was extended to Cyber Monday as well. This means that its 2021 Black Friday sale is already exceeding this offering, as it is offering up to 50 per cent off its whole range.

This code didn’t just apply to mattresses, but everything on the site, including bedding and pillows. This year, the same applies, as there’s discounts available right now on bedding, bed frames and more.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on homewares and interiors, try the links below:

â€‹â€‹Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware