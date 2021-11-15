‘Encanto’ Review: Disney’s Latest Animated Fable Is Miraculous

Disney's latest film Encanto beautifully touches on a topic I am so excited to finally see on screen: multigenerational households. The fact is, if you're a child of immigrants or an immigrant yourself, you know that living with extended family isn't out of the ordinary. The story of the Madrigals, the Colombian central family in Encanto, is relevant to so many Latinx families, because even though we love each other, you never really know what is going on inside their hearts and minds. Plus, getting along can be really hard — and finding your individuality can be even harder. You definitely don't get to choose your family, but you do get to choose who you become as a result.

