LISTEN: Thunder/Brooklyn Post Game, Dort and Bazley Evaluations

By The Uncontested Podcast
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 4 days ago

The Uncontested crew discusses the main takeaways from Sunday night's loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Is Darius Bazley figuring out his role in the NBA? Will Josh Giddey continue to struggle as his scouting report expands?

The podcast also checks in on what trajectory they see for Bazley and Luguentz Dort. How much would you be willing to pay Dort if he keeps improving?

Lastly, they take a trip around the association to pitch trade ideas for struggling teams.

