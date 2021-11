ELK COUNTY--"Every Vote Counts!" is a platitude that gets tossed around every year around elections. For the most part, the statement is never really contested, though many say it ironically, not quite believing it themselves. While it doesn't often happen, on Friday at the Elk County Courthouse Annex, ballots cast on Tuesday, have resulted in a tie in the race for the Ridgway Borough Council.

ELK COUNTY, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO