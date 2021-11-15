ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spider-Man and Doctor Strange on the No Way Home Poster!

By Mirko Parlevliet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the official trailer launching tomorrow (Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time), Sony Pictures has revealed the new Spider-Man: No Way Home poster, which features both Spider-Man and Doctor Strange! You can view the full poster by scrolling down. Like the previous poster, the new poster includes...

MovieWeb

Kevin Feige Was Blocked from Bringing Daredevil, Punisher and Ghost Rider Into the MCU

Marvel fans have often had the discussion of which characters they would like to see brought into the MCU, and currently Daredevil has been getting a lot of press thanks to internet rumors that Charlie Cox could be seen as the lawyer turned crime fighter sometime in the future of the MCU thanks to the opening of the multiverse and the loops it creates in allowing characters from other Marvel universes to just drop into the Marvel Cinematic Universe without having to explain too much away.
MovieWeb

Spider-Man TV Show Star Wanted to Return in No Way Home, But Wasn't Invited

It would seem that at least one live-action Spidey actor won't be there for the rumored uniting of the various Spider-Men in Spider-Man: No Way Home. As seen in the trailer and poster for the anticipated sequel, the new movie brings in major villains from the previous live-action Spider-Man movie franchises, such as Alfred Molina's Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx's Electro. While Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are not officially confirmed, it feels like it's a given that both will appear in the movie in some way.
IndieWire

‘Spider-Man’ Producers Hid Willem Dafoe Under a Cloak to Conceal His Return in ‘No Way Home’

The appearance of the Green Goblin in the second “Spider-Man: No Way Home” trailer, released Tuesday, came close to confirming what fans have speculated for months: That Willem Dafoe would reprise his role as the villain from the previous Tobey Maguire-led superhero trilogy. At a fan event in Los Angeles during which the trailer first premiered, star Tom Holland was on hand to make it official — yes, that’s Dafoe in the Green Goblin suit. “I can talk about this, right? He’s in the trailer,” said Holland, who has earned a reputation for spoiling Marvel secrets. In fact, Dafoe’s appearance in...
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

New SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Promo Images Find The Webhead Swinging Through Dr. Strange's Portal

Some new promo pics for Spider-Man: No Way Home have been shared online (via The Direct). These aren't nearly as exciting as the new poster or the stills that recently leaked online (it's looking like they were indeed legit, but be warned that they contain major spoilers), but one of 'em does give us another look at the wall-crawler (Tom Holland) in his Iron-Spider costume as he zips through one of Doctor Strange's portals. The other two reuse previous promo shots.
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Ends Speculation About Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin Look

Rumor has it that Willem Dafoe will sport an entirely different Green Goblin suit in the MCU. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios broke the internet anew with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home's first official poster. The said promotional material comes one month before the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe threequel hits cinemas and it pretty much confirms that more characters from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man universe, besides Doc Ock are going to be making appearances in the film.
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Reveals Villainous Multiverse as Tom Holland Teases ‘That Is the Tip of the Iceberg’

The second trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” premiered on Tuesday, a little over a month ahead of the Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios co-production’s exclusive theatrical release. As is so often the case for Peter Parker (Tom Holland), he winds up being the architect of his own misery. To undo the chaos caused in his life after his identity as Spider-Man is revealed at the end of 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” Peter seeks the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). But his indecision instead cracks open the multiverse and unleashes a suite of villains from previous “Spider-Man” franchises, including...
The Independent

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer fuels speculation about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s return to MCU

A new trailer for the highly anticipated movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, teasing the debut of the Sinister Six group of supervillains, was released on Tuesday (16 November).The three-minute-long trailer premiered at a fan event in Los Angeles, after which it was released online, leaving fans hyped for Tom Holland’s third, and possibly final, standalone Spider-Man film.While it was previously confirmed that Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), the Green Goblin (William Defoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) would be facing off against the web-slinging superhero in No Way Home, the movie’s new trailer also features Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman and The...
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man's Tom Holland responds to Venom 2's credits scene

Venom: Let There Be Carnage spoilers follow. Spider-Man himself Tom Holland has responded to rumours that he may work alongside Tom Hardy in the future, calling him a "lovely bloke". Laying the groundwork for a potential meeting for Spider-Man and Venom, Tom offered his cryptic and non-committal response to Venom:...
vitalthrills.com

New Hawkeye Posters Released by Disney+

Marvel Studios’ latest Disney+ TV series launches on November 24 and today we have some brand new Hawkeye posters. You can check out the Hawkeye posters by scrolling down. The six-episode event will debut its first two episodes on Disney+ November 24. Subsequent episodes will launch each week on Wednesday.
CNET

New Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer brings Green Goblin into multiversal battle

Spider-Man: No Way Home got another epic trailer on Tuesday, a month before the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie hits theaters on Dec. 17. It comes after the initial trailer, which focused on the movie's multiversal villains, broke YouTube records over the summer. Check out the new No Way Home trailer below.
vitalthrills.com

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye Cast and Crew on the Disney+ Series

Vital Thrills got a chance to talk to the cast and crew of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye, which will premiere with two episodes on Disney+ November 24. We’ve also got a new behind-the-scenes featurette that you can watch below. Keep reading for what we learned from stars Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld,...
EW.com

How the Eternals cast became one of Marvel's strangest, sweetest, and most dysfunctional families

Can you really call yourself a family if you don't spend at least a little time playfully bantering over the dinner table?. When EW gathered the cast of Eternals for our Around the Table video series, that's exactly what happened: Marvel's latest epic features Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Don Lee, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, and Kumail Nanjiani as part of an ageless squad of superhumans, who've spent the last 7,000 years silently watching over humanity. Joined by costar Kit Harington (who plays human Dane Whitman), they sat down for a wide-ranging conversation about their new forays into superheroism — with plenty of familial teasing along the way. (The cast couldn't even get through the first minute without bickering over who would answer the first question, prompting Jolie to say, "See? We're such a dysfunctional family.")
vitalthrills.com

National Champions Trailer and Poster Debut

STXfilms has released the trailer and poster for National Champions, the sports drama opening in theaters on December 10, 2021. You can watch the trailer below and you’ll find the poster underneath. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh (Greenland, Angel Has Fallen), the film stars Stephan James, J. K. Simmons, Alexander...
vitalthrills.com

Don’t Look Up Trailer Featuring DiCaprio and Lawrence

Netflix today released the new Don’t Look Up trailer, which previews the film opening in select theaters on December 10 and streaming on Netflix December 24. You can watch the Don’t Look Up trailer using the player below and you’ll find the new poster underneath!. Written and directed by Academy...
