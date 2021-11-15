Spider-Man and Doctor Strange on the No Way Home Poster!

Can you really call yourself a family if you don't spend at least a little time playfully bantering over the dinner table?. When EW gathered the cast of Eternals for our Around the Table video series, that's exactly what happened: Marvel's latest epic features Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Don Lee, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, and Kumail Nanjiani as part of an ageless squad of superhumans, who've spent the last 7,000 years silently watching over humanity. Joined by costar Kit Harington (who plays human Dane Whitman), they sat down for a wide-ranging conversation about their new forays into superheroism — with plenty of familial teasing along the way. (The cast couldn't even get through the first minute without bickering over who would answer the first question, prompting Jolie to say, "See? We're such a dysfunctional family.")

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO