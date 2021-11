Far Cry 6 is out, and so far, fans and critics alike don't seem overly impressed with the latest installment of the aging series. That said, while there's plenty to criticize and dislike about the game, there's also plenty to appreciate, including some of the finer details of the game. For example, when you're in a vehicle and a good song comes on, the protagonist of the game will sing along. This may sound inconsequential, but it's a feature players have been gushing about on Reddit, Twitter, and elsewhere.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO