Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 15

By Joe Nelson
 4 days ago
Nov 15, 2021

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 5,266 newly reported cases and zero newly reported deaths.The state's COVID-19 death toll is 8,996.

"There are zero newly reported deaths today because deaths were not processed on 11/11/21 for the Veteran’s Day holiday. Details of newly reported deaths will resume tomorrow," the health department said Monday.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Nov. 11, the state reported that 3,530,246 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,314,412 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 665,218 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 6%
  • 12-15: 60%
  • 16-17: 64%
  • 18-49: 67%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 63.5%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 0%
  • 12-15: 54%
  • 16-17: 60%
  • 18-49: 63%
  • 50-64: 75%
  • 65+: 92%
  • Total population: 59.6%

Hospitalizations

Through Nov. 12, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,282 – up from 1,245 reported Friday. Of those hospitalized, 311 were people are in intensive care and 971 were in non-ICU care.

The 1,282 COVID patients is the most Minnesota has had since Dec. 14, 2020 when there were 1,304 people with COVID-19 hospitalized. The 311 ICU patients are the most since there were 319 on Dec. 13, 2020 – and it is approaching the state's record high of 399 set on Dec. 1, 2020.

Minnesota Department of Health

Through Nov. 12, there were only 33 staffed ICU beds available in the entire state.

Minnesota Department of Health

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 14,207,860 (up from 14,156,963)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,530,246 (up from 3,522,489)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,314,412 (up from 3,311,952)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 665,218 (up from 642,185)
  • Positive cases: 846,887 (up from 841,625)
  • Reinfection cases: 9,122 (up from 9,015)
  • Deaths: 8,996 – 527 of which are "probable*" (no change from 8,996)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 804,583 (up from 800,241)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

