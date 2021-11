As recently reported on Voi.id, observers from Finder.com predict the price of the number of cryptocurrencies will increase soon, including Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Ethereum (ETH). Reporting from Bitcoin.com News, observers say that the price of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin is predicted to break the US $1.21 (around IDR 17,448) in 2025. Meanwhile, Litecoin’s price is predicted to reach US $266 (around IDR 3,835.746) by the end of this year. While Ethereum is expected to reach US $4.5 thousand (equivalent to IDR 64 million) by the end of 2021.

