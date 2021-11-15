Top Performers From Oklahoma City’s Loss to the Nets

Oklahoma City’s four-game win streak was snapped on Sunday night by the white-hot hand of Kevin Durant.

The Thunder couldn’t overcome Durant and Patty Mills onslaught, but they weren’t without solid performances of their own.

Here are some of the top performances from OKC’s first loss in five games:

Luguentz Dort

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Despite cooling off in the second half due to foul trouble, Dort looked like the best player on the court at times.

He hit eight of his 11 shots to score 20 points, adding three rebounds and one steal.

After starting the season off cold, Dort has seen a massive spike in his offense as of late. His current three-game stretch is the first time in Dort’s short career that he has scored 20 or more points in three straight games.

Dort also continued to provide his patented on-ball defense, limiting Harden to just 1-for-8 from beyond the arc.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Leading the Thunder with 23 points, Gilgeous-Alexander continued to be the most productive player for the home squad.

He finished 3-for-3 from beyond the 3-point line, hitting several step-backs and finishing 4-for-4 from the free throw line. He also added six rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s defense lapsed at times, something he can certainly improve on as the year goes on. But for now his offensive output is something Thunder fans are happy with.

