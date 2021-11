The ex-girlfriend of former NFL running back Zac Stacy spoke out about Stacy’s arrest Thursday evening following a shockingly graphic attack that allegedly showed the athlete throwing her around her home like a ragdoll in front of their baby son. Kristin Evans said she released video of the attack caught on a surveillance camera in her Tennessee home because she believed it was the only way to put an end to Stacy’s allegedly abusive ways.

