Oooooh we are SO CLOSE to releasing wippersnapper I2C support! Lots of IoT platforms support analog or digital I/O – but the real stuff is in I2C sensors. We’ve started adding the scaffolding for I2C sensor support on the staging wippersnapper server. Here I’ve got a FunHouse board, connected to ‘wipper, and when we go to add components there’s an AHT20 part available! Next, the server requests an I2C scan to verify a valid address is on the bus, and once we create the component, two new feeds appear: one for temperature and one for humidity. Look at how fast it is to add sensors to an MQTT feed with no code whatsoever! – video.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO