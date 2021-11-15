ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi governor unveils Fiscal Year 2023 budget recommendation

By The Associated Press, Thao Ta, Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZpptG_0cxGQl0H00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves unveiled his Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget Recommendation on Monday, November 15.

“My Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget Recommendation affirms my commitment to free enterprise, quality education and healthcare, and the elimination of the individual income tax,” Reeves. “As we approach the upcoming regular session, my administration is ready to hit the ground running to continue serving Mississippians. I promise that we will stop at nothing to make Mississippi the best state in the country to live, work, and raise a family.”

The next state budget year begins July 1. In addition to the usual annual task of allocating money to departments to keep the state running, Mississippi leaders will be charged with deciding what to do with $1.8 billion coming to the state in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Legislative leaders will file a separate set of recommendations in the coming weeks. Lawmakers often ignore budget suggestions made by the governor.

Hinds County Sheriff candidates face-off in debate

In his budget proposal, Reeves made several recommendations for how that federal money should be spent. He suggested $100 million go toward the creation of a water and sewer grant program to update the state’s “critical infrastructure” and that $200 million go toward broadband expansion efforts.

Reeves’ proposed teacher pay be increased by $1,300 per year, effective immediately, with an additional $1,000 per year in the two years following. This $3,300 raise will cost approximately $71 million in the first year, Reeves said.

He also proposed a $3 million increase in funding for math coaches and a $2 million for computer science instruction training for teachers.

Like last year, a major talking point for the governor was his plan to eliminate the individual income tax. He said he wants to allocate $1 billion in excess state revenue towards this goal.

Reeves said he is calling on the Legislature to pass a law banning the teaching of critical race theory in Mississippi public schools.

Critical race theory centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society. Nationwide, there is little to no evidence that critical race theory itself is being taught to K-12 public school students, though some ideas central to it, such as lingering consequences of slavery, have been.

Gov. Reeves: No immediate plans to call special session for nursing crisis, medical marijuana

Reeves called critical race theory “a push from radical leftists across the nation to teach our children a lie that this country is fundamentally racist and that your skin color makes you inherently racist.”

Instead, he is proposing a $3 million investment in “patriotic education,” similar to a program he suggested last year that lawmakers ignored.

Reeves said he is proposing a requirement that the counties distribute confirmation notices to each person on a voter roll in the state of Mississippi and remove anyone who fails to respond, update voter registration information or vote at least once during a period of four consecutive years.

“We must always do everything we can to ensure that each person voting in our election is legally allowed to do so,” he said.

Also, Reeves said the past 18 months — which have seen an increase in nationwide protests against police brutality — have been “one of the most difficult times in our nation’s history for our law enforcement officers.”

“Unlike some of the blue states, and some of the democratic control cities, the state of Mississippi and our cities and counties back the blue, we recognize just how hard their job is and what they do every single day to keep us safe,” he said. “The fact of the matter is this: We need more police officers.”

He said he is proposing $5.5 million to double the size of the Capitol police force from 75 to 150 officers and $5 million to attract “law enforcement officers from around the country who are making a mass exodus from those more liberal states that perhaps do not support them due to their unsupportive policies and politicians. ”

The full Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget Recommendation can be found here .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

State of Mississippi issues $1.13B in general obligation bonds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The State of Mississippi issued $1.13 billion worth of general obligation bonds on Thursday, November 18. This includes a refinancing of about $717.7 million of existing debt which is expected to save taxpayers $53.3 million, according to Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.). The governor said the financing sets aside $326 million for […]
WJTV 12

Cable giants, Mississippi electric cooperatives battle over federal broadband dollars

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – As millions more federal dollars flow to Mississippi for expanding broadband internet access, large cable and telecom companies and rural electric cooperatives are already sparring over the money. During two days of state Senate Energy Committee hearings this week, officials from both sides laid out their cases for how they […]
WJTV 12

$38.8M awarded for three infrastructure projects in Mississippi

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – On Friday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $38.8 million will be awarded for three projects in Mississippi through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grants program. “We’re proud to support these great projects that will improve infrastructure, strengthen supply chains, make us safer, advance equity, and combat climate […]
WJTV 12

Miss. school boards group withdraws from national association over ‘inflammatory’ letter to Biden

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – The Mississippi School Boards Association is joining 12 other states’ associations in breaking from its national federation over what it says has been lapses in governance on the national group’s part. The problems came to a head in late September when the National School Boards Association (NSBA) authored a letter to President […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Hinds County, MS
Government
County
Hinds County, MS
WJTV 12

Community reacts to federal funding for Medgar Evers Blvd. improvements

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Twenty-million dollars will be used to help rebuild a historical neighborhood in Jackson. The funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation will be used to revitalize Medgar Evers Boulevard. “It made me extremely excited. It made me also hopeful that the city will receive a message from the federal government,” said […]
WJTV 12

$2.6 billion reauthorized to MDOT through infrastructure bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (the Act) into law. Included in the Act is the reauthorization of funds and the addition of new funds for numerous agencies including the Mississippi Transportation Department of Transportation (MDOT). “What this is not, is a fourth economic stimulus […]
WJTV 12

Mississippi Dept. of Agriculture receives $425K federal grant for specialty crops

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) received a $425,800 Specialty Crop Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service. The grant was awarded to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops grown in Mississippi. MDAC is partnering with the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation’s Farm Families of Mississippi […]
WJTV 12

Schools in Vicksburg, Warren County to end mask mandates

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Private and public schools in Vicksburg will no longer require masks after the holidays. The Vicksburg Post reported the Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees voted 3-2 in favor of removing mask mandates on January 14 for county public schools. However, teachers who are immune-compromised may require masks in their […]
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
WJTV 12

426 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 426 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 510,748 with 10,229 deaths. Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Citywide boil water notice for Jackson lifted

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced the precautionary citywide boil water notice was lifted on Friday, November 19. The lift applies to customers on the city’s surface water system. The lift comes after the testing of water samples by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). The boil water notice was issued on […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Mobile ID provides digital version of driver’s license

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced they have partnered with IDEMIA to introduce Mississippi Mobile ID to people across the state. Mississippi Mobile ID is a digital version of a physical driver’s license, which would allow neighbors to control their identity via a free app on their smartphone. […]
WJTV 12

COVID-19 Certificate of Vaccination available online for Mississippians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced an official Certificate of COVID-19 Vaccination is now available online. The certificate is available from official Mississippi State Department of health (MSDH) records through the MyIRmobile.com website. This certificate is a convenient option for those who do not have or do […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Legislature#Police Brutality#Mississippians#The American Rescue Plan
WJTV 12

Hinds County leaders hold graduation ceremony for reentry program

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A group of formerly incarcerated people completed the first phase of the Hinds County Reentry Program. More than a dozen people graduated from the first phase of the program on Thursday, November 18. In the past eight weeks, a case manager taught them skills like problem solving and critical thinking. […]
WJTV 12

State Department of Mental Health sued for denied records requests

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A mental health advocacy group is suing the State Department of Mental Health for denied record requests. The Yazoo Herald reported that the requests were made after suspicions of patient neglect, abuse, or injuries from staff members. The Disability Rights Mississippi (DRMS) group requested incident reports for the past 30 days […]
WJTV 12

Merit Health in Natchez seeking license for swing bed service

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Merit Health Natchez is seeking a permanent state license through the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) to offer swing bed service to patients. The Natchez Democrat reported the service would mean hospitals rooms would have extended care beds. Merit Health Natchez received a temporary license to offer swing bed service in […]
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy