Technology

DIY Sub Oscillator #MusicMonday

adafruit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in case your synth rig needs a sub oscillator, here’s a DIY project from Analog Labs Swiss:. This is an easy DIY Sub Oscillator project I’ve made for my Behringer...

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

Thereminized Legend of Zelda Theme #MusicMonday

The beloved classic played on a beloved classic, from musician Randy George. Here’s more from the musician:. There is a lot going on in the background to make this video possible. All three instruments you see are functioning as expressive MIDI interfaces for a fourth instrument, the Haken ContinuuMini (not shown in video) and its built-in synthesis engine, the EaganMatrix. With this system, there is a universe of sound possibility. Your mind would be blown to bits if I tried to explain it here, but it’s sufficed to say the EaganMatrix can produce any sound imaginable.
MUSIC
Synthtopia

Free User Oscillator for Korg NTS-1, Minilogue XD & Prologue Synthesizers

Unity is a multi-model virtual analogue design, that supports morphable wave-shapes and up to 19 independently detuned waveform generators per voice. The models include simple linear wave-shaping, ring-modulation and FM. A tracking sweepable high-pass filter and overdrive unit are also included to further shape the sound. A wide range of...
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Synthesizers.com Intros Dual Oscillator Module

Q169 Oscillator++ can be paired with the Q168 Aid module for more elaborate patches. Synthesizers.com has introduced the Q169 Oscillator++ and the Q168 Oscillator++ Aid. This is how they describe them... The Q169 Oscillator++ module combines two audio oscillators offering an amazing array of cross-modulation possibilities, along with an LFO,...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Old Timey Typewriter Turned into a MIDI Controller #MusicMonday

Old typewrites are fantastic little machines. Whether you’re using a heavy old Underwood Champion or the speedy, Italian-made Olivetti Studio 44, a typewriter can be a fun way to make it clear that writing is work. Also, they look pretty great. Andnow William Sun Petrus ahs turned his 1920’s Remington Compact Typewrite into a MIDI controller. Here’s more from SonicState:
COMPUTERS
#Diy#Diy Sub Oscillator#Analog Labs Swiss#Behringer Crave#Triangle#Pwm#Crave Neutron Synths#9v
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Wirelessly Code your Bluetooth Device with CircuitPython #AdafruitLearningSystem @Adafruit @CircuitPython #WebBluetooth #hterm @CodeMirror @MakerMelissa

A new guide in the Adafruit Learning System: Wirelessly Code your Bluetooth Device with CircuitPython. This new guide goes over how to use the CircuitPython Code Editor to connect and code your Bluetooth Devices. Many people are familiar with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for connecting peripherals such as mice and...
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

ESP32-S3 mini modules make for an easy ‘S3 Feather

We just picked up some ESP32-S3 Mini modules from Digi-Key and, surprise! They are pin compatible with the S2 Mini modules. That means we were able to upgrade our ESP32-S2 Feather to use the newest dual-core+BLE chipset. All the pins have been tested, NeoPixel works and so does I2C… we can fabricate some of these for the shop as soon as we can get a reel from Espressif 🙂 – video.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Amazing Pieces Created With Emojis #ArtTuesday

Impressive use of the character space. This artist create a movie by cutting together many tweets with just emojis. Via Fubiz:. The French artist Hierophant has created “Timeline”, a meticulous and well-thought-out work. Beyond its purely aesthetic aspect, he wanted once again to convey a message. This objective, he reached it after having provided a massive work. A friend of his, a programmer, helped him create an application that associates with each color an emoji of the same overall hue. “From there, I created emoji patterns that I manually posted on twitter,” he explains. After that, he took one screenshot a day to make the video, for which he produced the music. This work required hundreds of hours of work, spread over eight months.
DESIGN
adafruit.com

Adafruit to release pink RP2040-based boards #RP2040 @TomsHardware @Raspberry_Pi @Adafruit

Tom’s Hardware covers Adafruit’s rollout of Feather RP2040 microcontrollers in Adafruit pink. Adafruit’s Feather RP2040 is the first board to feature the eye-catching punk pink PCBs that come powered by Raspberry Pi’s RP2040 own silicon. The pink Feather RP2040 features the same layout and schematic as the original black model, a model that we awarded an Editor’s Choice. The pink Feather RP2040 also features USB-C, onboard LiPo charging, NeoPixel, and a rather useful Stemma QT connector that can be used with components using the Stemma QT / Qwiic standard.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
adafruit.com

NeoPixel Ring Lamp

It uses several NeoPixels rings to make a modern looking, functional lamp. The led rings are held in place with snap fit diffusers designed and 3D printed as a single piece. The LED animation library for CircuitPython is used to create this animation sequence. It’s easy to modify the parameters...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

No Touch Gesture Calculator @hacksterio

Hackster.io features a bracelet which enables one to do basic calculations on the spot by simply gesturing what is wanted in the air. I work in a research lab and taking my gloves off just to do some basic arithmetic on my phone has always seemed very inefficient and kind of annoying to do, since once you take gloves off it’s a nightmare to put them back on immediately afterward. Therefore, I designed this gesture calculator that allows me to do all those basic calculations without having to take my gloves off or worry about contaminating my phone. I’ve also wanted to dive into tinyML for a while now, so this felt like an appropriate project on which to implement my first TFLite project on the PocketBeagle.
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: RGB Matrix Dreidel Game #RGBMatrix #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit @Adafruit @BlitzCityDIY

A new guide today in the Adafruit Learning System: RGB Matrix Dreidel Game. In this project, you can build your own electronic dreidel game, complete with a servo motor and festive music, to celebrate Hanukkah. To play, drop chocolate coins into the slot at the top of the matrix. The RGB matrix will spin the dreidel while playing the classic dreidel song. If you roll gimel, you win! All of the chocolate coins will spill out for you.
VIDEO GAMES
Synthtopia

VastWave Complex Analog Oscillator Designed For Going Beyond Subtractive Synthesis

TEIA Synthesizers shared this video demo of the VastWave complex analog oscillator module for Eurorack modular systems. The VastWave offers advanced waveshaping capabilities that are designed to allow ‘textural and harmonic exploration beyond subtractive synthesis’. Features:. Voltage controlled complex waveshaping. Triangle core. FM input with voltage controlled amplitude for FM...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Macropad with Encoder #3DThursday #3DPrinting

I have some spare mechanical keyboard switches and some encoders, so, i decided to create this macropad. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4915511. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Arduino controlled advent wreath #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Travelling kings (moved via magnet and hidden motor) Controlled via one button: long press off, short press on or increment of number of active candles. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4698933. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount...
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

PyLeap NeoPixel Sound Meter for Circuit Playground Bluefruit

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: 2021 Kattni Rembor for Adafruit Industries # # SPDX-License-Identifier: MIT """ Circuit Playground Bluefruit NeoPixel Sound Meter Talk or make noise close to your Circuit Playground Bluefruit to see the NeoPixels light up. """ from adafruit_circuitplayground import cp # Choose a color. Defaults to red. This is an RGB value, where (r, g, b) represents red, green, # and blue. Each value has a range of 0-255, where 0 is off and 255 is max intensity. You can # update these values to change the colors. For example, (0, 255, 0) would be max green. You can # combine numbers within the range to make other colors such as (255, 0, 180) being pink. # Try it out! color_value = (255, 0, 0) # This is the sound level needed to light up all 10 NeoPixels. If all the LEDs are lighting up too # easily, increase this value to make it more difficult to reach the max. If you are only able to # light up a few LEDs, decrease this value to make it easier to reach the max. Full possible sound # range is 0 - 65535. sound_max = 1500 cp.pixels.auto_write = False cp.pixels.brightness = 0.3 def scale_range(value): """Scale a value from 0-sound_max (chosen sound range) to 0-9 (NeoPixel range). Allows remapping sound value to pixel position. Full sound range is 0 - 65535. sound_max should be chosen based on testing.""" return round(value / sound_max * 9) while True: peak = scale_range(cp.sound_level) for pixel in range(10): if pixel <= peak: cp.pixels[pixel] = color_value else: cp.pixels[pixel] = (0, 0, 0) # Off cp.pixels.show()
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Lego compatible octagonal roofs #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Lego compatible roofs modular elements to build octagonal roofs in combination with the straight roof elements. 8,12 and 18 is the octagon diameter, not counting the eaves. You can not mix different octagon sizes in the same ring. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4923836. Have you considered building a 3D project...
DESIGN
adafruit.com

Art – Transistor Girl #Art #Electronics

Scasi_art (u/samuele_caldini on Reddit) had made the above picture, entitled “Transistor girl”, as an alternative to “transistor man” used in the first edition of the book “Art of Electronics” (below). More on Transistor man:. The original full-size negative of Transistor Man that was used in the first edition of “Art...
VISUAL ART
adafruit.com

Fingers tapping machine #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Remix from: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:3588456. Modified control gear and added handle with bearing. Edited spacer to 6x spacers (6 needed) Edited pal middle to 2x palm middle (2 needed) It is total stupidity. Do not print it. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4915807. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Scout Synth #3DPrinting #3DThursday

3D-printed, Arduino-compatible, 17-key mono synth. Squeeeee!. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4933700. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
ENTERTAINMENT

