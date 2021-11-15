DIY Sub Oscillator #MusicMonday

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: 2021 Kattni Rembor for Adafruit Industries # # SPDX-License-Identifier: MIT """ Circuit Playground Bluefruit NeoPixel Sound Meter Talk or make noise close to your Circuit Playground Bluefruit to see the NeoPixels light up. """ from adafruit_circuitplayground import cp # Choose a color. Defaults to red. This is an RGB value, where (r, g, b) represents red, green, # and blue. Each value has a range of 0-255, where 0 is off and 255 is max intensity. You can # update these values to change the colors. For example, (0, 255, 0) would be max green. You can # combine numbers within the range to make other colors such as (255, 0, 180) being pink. # Try it out! color_value = (255, 0, 0) # This is the sound level needed to light up all 10 NeoPixels. If all the LEDs are lighting up too # easily, increase this value to make it more difficult to reach the max. If you are only able to # light up a few LEDs, decrease this value to make it easier to reach the max. Full possible sound # range is 0 - 65535. sound_max = 1500 cp.pixels.auto_write = False cp.pixels.brightness = 0.3 def scale_range(value): """Scale a value from 0-sound_max (chosen sound range) to 0-9 (NeoPixel range). Allows remapping sound value to pixel position. Full sound range is 0 - 65535. sound_max should be chosen based on testing.""" return round(value / sound_max * 9) while True: peak = scale_range(cp.sound_level) for pixel in range(10): if pixel <= peak: cp.pixels[pixel] = color_value else: cp.pixels[pixel] = (0, 0, 0) # Off cp.pixels.show()

