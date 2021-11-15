Country singer Morgan Wallen performing at ABC April 2022

County music artist Morgan Wallen is set to perform at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi on April 21, 2022.

The stop is a part of Wallen's Dangerous Tour, with special guests Hardy & Larry Fleet.

If you're trying to score some tickets, the concert's presale starts Thursday, November 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Use the code: WASTED. The public sale starts Friday, November 19 at 10:00 a.m.

Ticket prices will range from $62.75 to $122.75.

Morgan Wallen made headlines in early 2021 after a video of him surfaced showing him shouting a racial slur. After the video's release and publish backlash, Wallen's record label decided to suspend his recording contract indefinitely. Additionally, 800 radio stations across the country owned by iHeartMedia removed Wallen's music from rotation.

Morgan Wallen is known for his country hit 'Whiskey Glasses', which ranked on Billboard as the top country-radio song of 2019.