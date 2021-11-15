ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

DesignStyles & Co. Dream Center Set to Make Career Dreams Come True on the Southside

By Alexis Grace
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0trI2c_0cxGQ9k200

Morrow. Ga.- Margaret Lee kept calling people to come behind the red ribbon. One after one she called friends and family members that helped her along the way to get to this point on a sunny Saturday morning south of Atlanta. In her hands were a pair of oversized scissors, the kind you use to cut a ceremonial ribbon.

Nearly two-dozen guests helped her celebrate the grand opening of the DesignStyles & Co. Dream Center, an incubator for everything from interior designers to contractors to real estate brokers and creatives. The people to her left and right as she cut the ribbon and officially opened the doors to her new business, they all meant something different to her. Among them a friend that came all the way from Wisconsin for the grand opening.

“These people helped me get through some tough times,” said Lee, a breast cancer survivor who recently underwent her final chemotherapy session.

Those tough times have led her to a business that is sorely lacking on the southside. Located in a Southlake Festival shopping mall on Southlake Parkway, the Dream Center will be a one-of-a-kind option for business owners and entrepreneurs.

A place to begin or continue their business practices or in the case of young people just beginning to follow the design trade, a place to learn the craft from experienced designers. Lee, a graduate of The Art Institute of Atlanta where she earned a BA in interior design, wants the next generation of creatives to have a place to grow.

The center has a conference room and training room for what Lee called “real world experience” sessions that she hopes results in “not your average classroom setting.”

There are workstations for after-school homework, a podcast area for those who need to record their shows, a community area for hosting events and parties, a copy center, personal mailboxes and a number of work suites. The suites or offices are available for lease for those looking to start a business but may not have the capital to rent a space. “We have everything they need,” said Lee.

“It’s about Generation Z all the way to the millennials, at the Dream Center we want them to regain their dreams,” said Lee, who believes people have so many distractions that they sometimes put their dreams aside. The same she said, goes for adults who have taken on the responsibilities that life presents and similarly puts dreams like becoming an interior designer or real estate broker to the side for what feels more attainable. “I want everyone to know they can create the lives they dream about,” said Lee. “The Dream Center is the connector.”

The Dream Center shares the shopping center with Nubian Bookstore and a number of clothing stores, a furniture store and a Clayton County driver’s services tag office. There’s nothing like it in the area. Lee believes that’s the advantage members -people can join the Dream Center like they can Atlanta’s The Gathering Spot for example- and non-members can take full advantage while pursuing their professional dreams. “It’s not too late to follow your dreams,” she said. “So many people go to their grave with regrets.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Mary D. Jackson: “Dear Black people, Pay attention”

As you may have noticed, or maybe you haven’t (which is the purpose of this letter). And in the words of a well-known comedian “you gon’ learn today!” The experiment called integration did/is not working! It killed Black business, schools and has helped facilitate or accelerate redlining and now gentrification. As a person who grew up during the segregation era, […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Novelis will become Hawks and State Farm Arena’s official sustainability partner

On National Recycling Day, which aims to encourage the public to purchase recycled products and recycle more, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena announced a multi-year partnership with Novelis, the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling. Novelis will become the official aluminum recycling and proud sustainability partner on State Farm Arena’s journey to becoming a TRUE zero-waste venue. […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center celebrates Nat King Cole with all-star holiday performance

The holidays at City Springs are a magical time of year, and what better way to kick them off than with a tribute to the “king” of “The Christmas Song,” Nat King Cole. Nat King Cole Christmas is a festive holiday concert celebrating one of America’s most beloved musical legends. This program will feature some of the greatest songs ever […]
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morrow, GA
State
Wisconsin State
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
TheAtlantaVoice

KEYS to the Door of Beer Industry

Dennis Malcolm Byron is trying to remain on a strict diet so he orders a salad and a beer. The reporter he meets at Felini’s Pizza on Ponce De Leon Avenue one warm weekday afternoon orders a slice of pizza and a sweet tea. The pair sit as Byron, 50, explains his choice of drink. “Beer is a very big […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Bank of America Names Al McRae President of Atlanta

Bank of America has named Al McRae as president of Bank of America Atlanta. McRae succeeds Wendy Stewart, who was recently named a member of the company’s senior management team and the president of Global Commercial Banking. Stewart will continue to be active on the Atlanta leadership team and serve as a leader in the community. She will remain on […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Grant Allows Music Organization to Overcome Pandemic Challenges

Located on the south side of Atlanta, the Atlanta Music Project (AMP) is a nonprofit organization that empowers underserved youth through the power of music. They’ve recently been awarded $100,000 by the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta. Although there hasn’t officially been an announcement about what the money will be specifically used for, Co-Founder and Chief Program Officer Aisha Moody […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Improving Access to Care for Atlanta’s Seniors

As a family physician who treats senior patients in underserved areas of Atlanta, I’ve seen first-hand how many not only struggle with their physical health, but also with factors outside of physical health that impact their overall wellbeing, such as access to nutritious food, transportation to doctors’ appointments and health literacy.     Georgia, like many states, has worked for many […]
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southside#Real Estate Brokers#Millennials#Designstyles#Dream Center Set#The Designstyles Co
TheAtlantaVoice

Giving Hope: Prison Fellowship gives back to Atlanta Youth through Sports Camp

  Former National Football League (NFL) Most Valuable Player and Alabama Crimson Tide All-American Shaun Alexander took the stage at Richard Williams Track and Field inside Anderson Park Sunday morning. Alexander went over his lengthy and impressive resume of accomplishments, not so the 100 kids, ages 18 and under, and dozens of adults in attendance could applaud him. He was […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy