DesignStyles & Co. Dream Center Set to Make Career Dreams Come True on the Southside

Morrow. Ga.- Margaret Lee kept calling people to come behind the red ribbon. One after one she called friends and family members that helped her along the way to get to this point on a sunny Saturday morning south of Atlanta. In her hands were a pair of oversized scissors, the kind you use to cut a ceremonial ribbon.

Nearly two-dozen guests helped her celebrate the grand opening of the DesignStyles & Co. Dream Center, an incubator for everything from interior designers to contractors to real estate brokers and creatives. The people to her left and right as she cut the ribbon and officially opened the doors to her new business, they all meant something different to her. Among them a friend that came all the way from Wisconsin for the grand opening.

“These people helped me get through some tough times,” said Lee, a breast cancer survivor who recently underwent her final chemotherapy session.

Those tough times have led her to a business that is sorely lacking on the southside. Located in a Southlake Festival shopping mall on Southlake Parkway, the Dream Center will be a one-of-a-kind option for business owners and entrepreneurs.

A place to begin or continue their business practices or in the case of young people just beginning to follow the design trade, a place to learn the craft from experienced designers. Lee, a graduate of The Art Institute of Atlanta where she earned a BA in interior design, wants the next generation of creatives to have a place to grow.

The center has a conference room and training room for what Lee called “real world experience” sessions that she hopes results in “not your average classroom setting.”

There are workstations for after-school homework, a podcast area for those who need to record their shows, a community area for hosting events and parties, a copy center, personal mailboxes and a number of work suites. The suites or offices are available for lease for those looking to start a business but may not have the capital to rent a space. “We have everything they need,” said Lee.

“It’s about Generation Z all the way to the millennials, at the Dream Center we want them to regain their dreams,” said Lee, who believes people have so many distractions that they sometimes put their dreams aside. The same she said, goes for adults who have taken on the responsibilities that life presents and similarly puts dreams like becoming an interior designer or real estate broker to the side for what feels more attainable. “I want everyone to know they can create the lives they dream about,” said Lee. “The Dream Center is the connector.”

The Dream Center shares the shopping center with Nubian Bookstore and a number of clothing stores, a furniture store and a Clayton County driver’s services tag office. There’s nothing like it in the area. Lee believes that’s the advantage members -people can join the Dream Center like they can Atlanta’s The Gathering Spot for example- and non-members can take full advantage while pursuing their professional dreams. “It’s not too late to follow your dreams,” she said. “So many people go to their grave with regrets.”