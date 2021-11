MOUNT VERNON -- On Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, citywide leaf pick-up in the City of Mount Vernon will be completed. The city will begin pile pick-ups the week of Nov. 22 to 24. Any residents with leaves that still need to be picked up, should call the Street Department office at 740-393-9501 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

