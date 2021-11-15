ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

AEW 2021 Full Gear Recap

985thesportshub.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Stewart and Mike Riley recap All Elite Wrestling’s Full Gear Pay Per View...

985thesportshub.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Update On The Impact Wrestling Status of W. Morrissey (Big Cass)

In an interview with Bison Talks last month, Impact Wrestling star W. Morrissey (Big Cass) said the following about his status with the promotion:. “I’m with IMPACT through October. The end of October is Bound For Glory. It’s definitely something I want to do, stick with IMPACT for the long-term. I want to be the IMPACT World Champion, for sure, that’s my goal. That’s been my goal since I got there.”
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Paul Heyman Threatens Xavier Woods After WWE Smackdown Goes Off Air

Paul Heyman is one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world. He is touted as one of the greatest minds to have ever been seen in the business. It seems Heyman cut an intense promo after Friday Night Smackdown ended this week. Paul Heyman is...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Tells Fans To Stop Supporting The Company

It’s been a rough year for the WWE roster as the company has released over 80 talents so far, and there’s no reason to believe that the releases are going to end anytime soon. Taya Valkyrie, formerly known as Frankie Monet in NXT, was one of the talents who happened...
WWE
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Stewart
Person
Mike Riley
goombastomp.com

Talk AEW Podcast #52: AEW Full Gear 2021 Predictions

This week on Talk AEW, we discuss the recent heated exchange between The Mad King Eddie Kingston and The Best in the World CM Punk. We explain why we think Punk came across as the heel and why we want Eddie to beat him at Full Gear. Speaking of Full...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Speak Now: Final Dynamite before AEW Full Gear, full review

Join on-air personality Denise Salcedo as she breaks down the final AEW Dynamite before Full Gear this weekend. This was a very fun show to discuss, tune in for an interactive and light-hearted show. Rundown:. Overall thoughts. Bryan Danielson vs. Rocky Romero. Inner Circle-American Top Team feud continues. Women's action...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Schiavone Comments On Working In AEW, Previews AEW Full Gear

Recently, Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso spoke with professional wrestling broadcast analyst Tony Schiavone to discuss his run thus far within All Elite Wrestling. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. Tony Schiavone spoke about his time at the AEW broadcast booth, stating: “It’s been the best two...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Survivor Series#All Elite Wrestling#Combat
ewrestlingnews.com

VIDEO: Watch The “Road To” AEW Full Gear Special

As you all know by now, AEW Full Gear will be taking place this Saturday night. As usual, AEW has released their “Road To” video that previews the matches taking place at the pay-per-view event. You can check that out below:
WWE
ringsidenews.com

AEW Adds More Matches To Full Gear Pay-Per-View

AEW Full Gear is going down on November 13th and we will have full coverage here at Ringside News. Before AEW Dynamite went off the air this week, they revealed one more match for an already loaded show. AEW brought a big Dynamite for fans this week and they continued...
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Original Plan For Tag Match At AEW Full Gear

As reported last night, a tag team match has been set for AEW Full Gear, with Cody Rhodes teaming with PAC against Malakai Black and Andrade el Idolo. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the original plan for the match was a fatal four-way, Cody Rhodes vs. PAC vs. Malakai Black vs. Andrade el Idolo. It’s unknown why it was changed to a tag match.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Ticket Demand Isn’t Great For AEW Full Gear Or WWE Survivor Series

AEW’s All Out pay-per-view was massively successful. Scalpers ate up tickets and frustrated fans had to pay crazy prices if they waited to pick up a ticket for the show. The next PPV for the company, Full Gear, is experiencing the opposite effect. WWE’s Survivor Series also isn’t making waves with fans in New York.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Reportedly Changed Original Full Gear Plan For Cody Rhodes

This week, AEW added another match to the Full Gear card for this Saturday. It was announced that Cody Rhodes will be teaming up with PAC to take on Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black. The four men have been involved in a storyline for several weeks. At first, this...
WWE
wrestlingnewsworld.com

AEW Dynamite Preview: AEW Full Gear Go Home Show 11.10.21

Last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw Miro replaced Jon Moxley in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament and defeated Orange Cassidy to advance to the finals. Plus we saw Cody Rhodes pick up the win over Andrade El Idolo. Tonight as we sit just THREE DAYS away from Full...
WWE
aiptcomics

AEW Full Gear 2021 full card, start time, predictions

The culmination of what is quite possibly one of the best stories ever told in professional wrestling may reach its zenith at AEW Full Gear 2021 this Saturday at the Target Center in Minneapolis when AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defends his title against “Hangman” Adam Page. Everyone’s favorite anxious millennial cowboy has clawed his way out of the hole he put himself in and it’s time for some motherf*cking cowboy sh*t.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Full Gear Match Announced, AEW The Buy In Gets A Tag Match

AEW Full Gear: The Buy In now will feature Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida at 7:30 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel. Hayter is set to face Rosa while Shida and Rose will meet in the quarterfinals of the TBS Title Tournament. Also announced...
WWE
PWMania

What Happened During The AEW Full Gear 2021 Buy-In Show

* During the first segment, Tony Schiavone started to interview Dante Martin about the offer to join Team Taz but The Acclaimed quickly interrupted. The Acclaimed offered Martin a spot and Max Caster said “Lio Rush can’t handle this environment, he’s about to go into his 15th retirement.” Martin declined the offer and took out The Acclaimed with a dive.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy