New Haven artists create rolling art, party venue out of authentic English double-decker bus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A pair of New Haven artists are creating a rolling art and party venue out of an authentic English double-decker bus. You may have seen it driving around the Elm City already.

Professional photographer Chris Randall hopes lots of people will soon hop aboard his double-decker bus. He and his partner Teresa Joseph started thinking about a mobile photoshoot bus several years ago.

“It could be like the ice cream truck, and we’ll just show up and people will hear us coming and we’ll just throw these spontaneous photoshoot parties,” Joseph said.

“The bus itself is a 1996 Scania,” explained Randall.

It used to belong to the Liverpool Football Club in England. They found it online, had it re-painted and shipped to the US. Now, it is the mobile photoshoot bus, which they have cheekily shortened to “The Mo-Pho Bus.”

“We did a photoshoot party when we didn’t have the bus and it was a Soul Train theme from the ’70s and we can do stuff like that,” said Randall.

They plan to tear out all the seats, add a small kitchen, maybe a bar and have a lounge on the lower floor. Upstairs, they picture an open area for those photoshoots.

“But something else that we’re very excited about is the possibility of other people renting it as a micro venue for whatever they want to do,” Randall said. “Musical shows, yoga, art, anything, really.”

All with the bus parked, for safety reasons, of course. Randall has practiced driving this right-hand-drive monster a little, but he’ll probably hire a professional driver. A few trips around New Haven already have people talking and reaching out.

“We’ve got people wanting to book us next week, for December,” Joseph said. “Somebody has already reached out for September of 2022.”

They hope to have the bus ready to roll by the spring. You can get updates and more information here.

