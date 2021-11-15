Lurie Children's names new surgeon-in-chief

ATLANTIC- Orthopedic surgeon Blake Bodendorfer, MD is joining the medical staff at Cass Health in Atlantic, beginning Thursday, Nov. 11. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Bodendorfer who complements Dr. Weresh’s orthopedic practice perfectly. While Dr. Weresh focuses on total joint reconstruction of knees and hips, fracture care, carpal tunnel, and other procedures, Dr. Bodendorfer specializes more in shoulder, elbow, and sports medicine procedures of the upper and lower extremities. We have two 5-star orthopedic surgeons and provide a full range of services for the citizens of southwest and west central Iowa,” said Cass Health CEO Brett Altman.
Comments / 0