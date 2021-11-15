Lurie Children's names new surgeon-in-chief

Auburn Community Hospital has named an orthopaedic surgeon as its newest chief medical officer. The hospital announced that Dr. Michael G. Wilson, a surgeon with Auburn Orthopaedic Specialists, is taking over the post vacated by Dr. Paul Fu, who has taken a position at a medical facility outside of Boston. Wilson has been on the ACH staff since May 2020, and has served as deputy chief medical officer. His surgical work focuses on general orthopedics with emphasis on traumatic injuries and foot and ankle problems.

