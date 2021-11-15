ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lurie Children's names new surgeon-in-chief

By Lauren Jensik
beckershospitalreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnn & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago has appointed Thomas Inge, MD, PhD, surgeon-in-chief. He assumed the position on Nov. 15, a news release shared with Becker's said. Dr. Inge succeeds Marleta Reynolds, MD, who is stepping...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

