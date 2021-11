It’s easy to want to argue with movie critics, but it’s not always easy to prove them wrong since how a person feels about a movie is a very personal matter. Movies such as Dragon Blade tend to attract notice since the words ‘dragon’ and ‘blade’ usually mean action of some sort, and put together they sound almost mystical. The look of the movie cover even makes this feature look appealing since Jackie Chan is such a huge action star that a lot of people can’t help but feel as though they should be watching when he’s at his best. The sad part is that as cool as this movie looks, it does feel kind of thrown together in a manner that doesn’t make for a very cohesive story. There aren’t any serious time jumps or cuts from one scene to another that might give this feeling, it’s simply a quality of the movie that the critics tended to notice and isn’t exactly hidden all that well. Plus, how often do you get to see John Cusack play the role of a Roman general and match blades with Jackie Chan?

