TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - Varon Vehicles and Flapz announce the signature of an MoU to actively collaborate in promoting access of passengers, guests and users to their Urban Air Mobility services throughout different markets. Varon Vehicles is developing a new form of mobility infrastructure composed of company vertiports with virtual lanes over the low altitude city skies connecting them, and fleets of their electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) next generation aircraft servicing between them. This new form of mobility infrastructure will not have an associated cost per-mile, making it potentially disruptive, especially in Latin America where the lack of proper mobility infrastructure is prevalent, hampering many aspects of economic development.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO