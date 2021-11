Developer: Frogwares | Publisher: Frogwares | Genre: Action-Adventure, Mystery | Platform: PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/S/XSX, Microsoft Windows | Reviewed on: PlayStation 5. For over a decade, Frogwares has been the leading developer for nearly all of Sherlock Holmes’ licensed video games. As the Ukrainian studio has bounced around their unrestricted history of Scotland Yard’s renowned consultant detective, it was only a matter of time before the developers chose to tackle the origin story of Holmes and his family legacy. Sherlock Holmes Chapter One is a resurgence and curse of a detective game that is out to test players on their cognitive abilities. It is a title like no other that can suffer from a handholding-free gameplay structure that will either be the player’s downfall or their incentive into the English sleuth’s latest exhibition.

