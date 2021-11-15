ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning PulteGroup Stock In The Last 10 Years

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.57% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In PHM: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 18.59 shares of PulteGroup at the...

