Arthur Fonzerelli wore a leather jacket all the time. He was cool too. You may have noticed that whenever I have named my favorite CEOs over the years, either in print or on television, I have always included Nvidia's (NVDA) Jensen Huang, along with three or four others who almost always also include Lisa Su at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) . Last night was Jensen's turn at bat. Huang did not just hit a grand slam, that ball still hasn't come down.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO