Environment

Blah, Blah, Blah, the Climate Blame Game

By Joel Stronberg
resilience.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, But in ourselves-Cassius. For the first Earth Day in 1970, the famed illustrator Walt Kelly paraphrased Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry when his Pogo character looked across a field of debris and uttered the now iconic phrase. We have met the enemy, and...

www.resilience.org

Wm S
4d ago

Earth's climate has changed dramatically many times since the planet was formed 4.5 billion years ago. These changes have been triggered by the changing configuration of continents and oceans, changes in the Sun's intensity, variations in the orbit of Earth, and volcanic eruptions. There is no scientific evidence that humans have caused climate change, all speculation by those who seek to profit.

