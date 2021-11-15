ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The top 16 waiver-wire pickups for Week 11 of fantasy football

By Tyler Lauletta
 4 days ago

Cam Newton.

AP Photo/Ralph Freso

  • After Week 10, it's time to get your fantasy football team ready for the home stretch of the season.
  • On Sunday, several new players emerged as potential league-winners in fantasy.
  • Here are 16 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to fill in any gaps in their roster.
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
Rhamondre Stevenson.

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 29.1%

Week 10 stats: 100 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 14 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns — 27.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Rhamondre Stevenson has emerged as the leading man out of the New England backfield over the past two weeks. While trusting a Patriots running back is never easy in fantasy, if Stevenson can hold on to the top job in New England's offense, he could win you your league.

AJ Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers
AJ Dillon.

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 59.6%

Week 10 stats: 66 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 62 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns — 26.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: AJ Dillon is already owned in a good amount of leagues. However, with Aaron Jones leaving Sunday's game against the Seahawks due to injury, Dillon's value is set to skyrocket over the next couple of games should Jones miss extended time.

Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints
Mark Ingram.

AP Photo/John Amis

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 66.8%

Week 10 stats: 47 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 61 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 20.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: It didn't take long for Mark Ingram to get reacquainted in the Saints offense. With Alvin Kamara sidelined due to injury, Ingram played well as the top back for New Orleans. Ingram's numbers will take a hit once Kamara is back in the lineup, but even then, he should retain a good amount of value for fantasy owners in need of filling an RB slot.

Matt Breida, RB, Buffalo Bills
Matt Breida.

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 0.2%

Week 10 stats: 28 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 22 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns — 18 fantasy points

One thing to know: Matt Breida is something of a wild card. After not touching the ball since Week 1 of the season, Breida scored twice for the Bills against an overwhelmed Jets side. Breida might not be fantasy-relevant yet, but he's worth keeping your eye on should more injuries befall the Bills backfield.

D'Onta Foreman, RB, Tennessee Titans
D'Onta Foreman.

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 1.6%

Week 10 stats: 30 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 48 receiving yards — 9.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Titans are still figuring out their rushing attack since losing Derrick Henry. Tennessee is going with a committee, but D'Onta Foreman may be the top man to have right now, at least for fantasy purposes. Foreman finished with a team-high 11 carries on Sunday, topping Adrian Peterson (8) and Jeremy McNichols (4).

Boston Scott, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Boston Scott.

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 34.9%

Week 10 stats: 81 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 24 receiving yards — 12.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Eagles have embraced their rushing attack, and both Boston Scott and Jordan Howard could have value for those playing in deeper fantasy leagues. Which player you want might depend on the type of league you're in — Scott is involved in the Eagles' passing game and is a better PPR play, while Howard will likely get more opportunities around the goal line.

Kendrick Bourne, WR, New England Patriots
Kendrick Bourne.

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 3.1%

Week 10 stats: 4 receptions, 98 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 24.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Kendrick Bourne isn't going to put up these types of numbers week to week, but he finished as the fourth-best receiver in all of fantasy on Sunday, one spot behind Tyreek Hill and one spot in front of Justin Jefferson. If a guy's name shows up there and he's available in 97% of leagues, it merits a mention.

Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens
Rashod Bateman.

AP Photo/Doug Murray

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 32.5%

Week 10 stats: 6 receptions, 80 receiving yards — 14 fantasy points

One thing to know: Rashod Bateman has hit double-digit fantasy points in three straight games. Those numbers come even though he is still getting his sea legs under him as a rookie who missed the year's start with an injury. Bateman could break out in a big way through the final stretch of the year if things fall the right way.

Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Christian Kirk.

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 60.2%

Week 10 stats: 7 receptions, 58 receiving yards — 12.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Christian Kirk is on this list every week, but somehow, he's still available in 40% of leagues. He's the 20th best receiver in fantasy on the whole year. He gets around seven targets per game in a Cardinals offense that's one of the best in the league. He has scored at least 12 fantasy points in four of the past five weeks. If Kirk is available in your league, there's almost certainly a receiver currently on your roster worth dropping to pick him up.

Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers
Robby Anderson.

AP Photo/Ralph Freso

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 51.6%

Week 10 stats: 4 receptions, 37 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 13.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: The only person happier about Cam Newton's return to Carolina than people that have Robby Anderson in fantasy may be Robby Anderson himself. While Anderson struggled through the past few weeks just as the Panthers have struggled at quarterback, he and Newton should pick things up nicely in the coming weeks.

Jamal Agnew, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jamal Agnew.

AP Photo/AJ Mast

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 9.4%

Week 10 stats: 79 rushing yards, 1 touchdown — 13.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: Jamal Agnew had zero catches on five targets this week but still scored double-digit fantasy points thanks to a monster touchdown run. While the receiving numbers certainly raise some eyebrows, it's clear the Jaguars see Agnew not simply as a pass-catcher but as an all-around playmaker. Jacksonville is going to design plays to get the ball in his hands. If he can make a few catches along the way, that's even better for his fantasy potential.

Bryan Edwards, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Bryan Edwards.

AP Photo/David Becker

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 15.2%

Week 10 stats: 3 receptions, 88 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 17.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Raiders are still retooling their offense since the departure of Henry Ruggs, and Bryan Edwards could see more work as a field-stretcher in the coming weeks. He's a boom-or-bust player in fantasy, but that means that sometimes he booms.

Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots
Hunter Henry.

AP Photo/Steven Senne

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 53.5%

Week 10 stats: 4 receptions, 37 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns — 19.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: Hunter Henry has scored seven touchdowns over the past seven weeks. Not bad.

Tyler Conklin, TE, Minnesota Vikings
Tyler Conklin.

AP Photo/Nick Wass

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 38.3%

Week 10 stats: 3 receptions, 11 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns — 16.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Tyler Conklin has had a few big games recently in the Vikings offense. Minnesota has a few quality opponents left for fantasy players on the schedule, including games against the Lions and Bears.

Streaming defense: Miami Dolphins
Lamar Jackson.

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 15.5%

Week 10 stats: 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, 4 sacks, 10 points against — 17 fantasy points

One thing to know: Miami was the third-best scoring fantasy defense in Week 9, holding the Texans to just 9 points in a dominant effort. Then in Week 10, the Dolphins finished as the second-highest scoring defense in fantasy after completely shutting down potential MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. This week, they get to go against the Jets. Ride the hot hand.

And in case you need a quarterback...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oaZYH_0cxGOqxQ00
He's baaaaack .

Cam Newton (12.6% rostered) scored two touchdowns in his return to Carolina despite only being on the field for nine snaps. Chances are Newton will be back under center for the Panthers at some point in the next two weeks. For fantasy players looking for a big day out of the quarterback spot, few players have a higher potential ceiling.

