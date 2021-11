Last Sunday against the Chiefs, Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia admitted that the Raiders didn't play well in any of the three phrases of the game. A week removed from the 41-14 loss, the Silver and Black will have to play good football in all three phrases to beat the Cincinnati Bengals, who are pulling up to Las Vegas with game changers in all three phases of the ball – including a Heisman-winning quarterback, a formidable front seven and a rising star kicker. The Raiders will have their hands full, yet have all of the tools to combat it.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO