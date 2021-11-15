School Performance and Accountability Committee

As the social climate around us shifts, so must the School of Communication. One of the most important issues in the United States before and since the 2020 killings of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor, involves equity, diversity, inclusion, and access. As people see problems in the systems in place in society, we need and want to identify, challenge, and change it for the better. The School of Communication’s Antiracism, Social Justice and Coalition-building Committee (ASC) aims to do just that.

