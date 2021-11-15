ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School Performance and Accountability Committee

Beth Figueroa, Director of Authorizing, Ashley Thomas, General Counsel. - Amended...

newstalk941.com

Putnam BOE Selecting Committee To Name New K-8 School

The new Southwest Putnam County K-8 School will have its own identity in the near future. The Putnam County Board of Education discussed plans to set a naming committee at the December board meeting. Board Member Kim Cravens said when the board selects community members to appoint, they can look out of their district.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
The Lens

School board committee selects superintendent search firm

The Orleans Parish School Board selected a superintendent search firm at its Tuesday committee meeting, and its administrative arm, NOLA Public Schools, recapped the internal review of its response to Hurricane Ida for board members. The committee forwarded a recommendation of Greenwood/Asher & Associates to lead the three-month search process...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
homenewshere.com

School Committee declines unmasking option at RMHS

READING – The School Committee last night reviewed vaccine and COVID-19 statistics and declined to make any changes in the mask mandate at Reading Memorial High School, putting off any policy change until at least January. The committee expects new guidelines to be issued at that time which will prompt...
READING, MA
Boston University

Rebecca Shangraw Named to MA All-State School Committee

Dr. Rebecca Shangraw, BU Wheelock lecturer in applied human development, has been named to the Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC) All-State School Committee. Shangraw, who was recently re-elected to a second term on the Weymouth School Committee, is one of only ten school committee members in the state to receive the annual recognition.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Framingham School Committee Attends State Conference Without Masking 100%

Thank goodness our school committee members and superintendent are all OK. Maybe, just maybe, it’s a miracle. The fact that they are all still safe after attending a huge superspreader event is almost unbelievable. No one was more shocked than me when I saw all those photos from the school committee and superintendent conference in Hyannis (#mascmass21) and I didn’t see anyone following mask guidelines.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
orangeobserver.com

OCPS committee to draw new School Board district lines

A 17-member committee made up of Central Florida business men and women has been meeting regularly to learn about the seven districts that make up the Orange County School Board. They were selected by board members to equalize the districts that have become lopsided as growth continues at a rapid pace in certain areas, such as Pam Gould’s District 4.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
communityadvocate.com

Westborough School Committee continues discussion on flexible masking

WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough School Committee discussed the districts proposed flexible masking policy for Westborough High School and Gibbons Middle School at a meeting on Nov. 2. Currently Westborough schools require masks for students and faculty. But the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education provides waivers to schools that...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Wicked Local

Select Board and School Committee appoint Ralph Jones as new member

The Select Board and School Committee considered seven candidates to fill the School Committee vacancy due to the resignation of former member Andrea Prestwich effective Oct. 20. They narrowed the choices down to six candidates, Ralph Jones, Frances Leighton, Jeffrey Liberty, Glenn Robertelli, Jung Yueh and Amy Zuccarello. After asking each candidate a series of questions, they deliberated and ultimately, Ralph Jones received the most votes. Liberty was second, recieving three votes from School Committee members Catherine Bowen, Mike Crowley and Chair Amy Checkoway. Jones received five votes from Select Board Chair Adam Dash, Select Board Vice Chair Roy Epstein, Select Board member Mark Paolillo and School Committe members Jamal Saeh and Meg Moriarty.
BELMONT, MA
NewsBreak
Education
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Hills School Committee mulls vaccine mandate for students

GREAT BARRINGTON — The Berkshire Hill Regional School Committee will seek public input in establishing a policy on whether to require COVID-19 vaccinations for the district’s approximately 1,200 students. Berkshire Hills faculty and staff are almost all vaccinated. At last night’s school committee meeting, Superintendent Peter Dillon floated some options...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Westerly Sun

Letter: Chariho School Committee falling short

Leadership is an important thing. Speaking skills are important, but listening skills are important, and perhaps the most important of the two.The Chariho School Committee needs to work on all attributes. Improvement is much needed! If I was marking them generally, they would not get a high grade in any of these categories.
EDUCATION
Wicked Local

School Building Committee to ask for Foster funding at spring 2022 Town Meeting

The School Building Committee has altered the initial timeline and will submit a warrant article proposing funding the Foster Elementary School building project during the 2022 spring Town Meeting. The decision will be contingent upon Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) approval, which the committee expects to receive at the end...
EDUCATION
boothbayregister.com

School committee works on making budget more ‘understandable’

As school committee chairman, Heather Sinclair wants to make the Edgecomb school budget language more user friendly. Sinclair is working on a worksheet which explains various terms so the public can better understand where education dollars come from and how they’re spent. “There is a lot of vocabulary and terminology...
MENTAL HEALTH
thereminder.com

Chicopee School Committee debates high school lighting project

CHICOPEE – An outside lighting project for the Chicopee High School turf field was passed in July 2019 by City Council, but the topic drew divisive discourse during a School Committee meeting on Nov. 3. When the agenda item was presented by Mayor John Vieau, At-Large committee member Douglas Girouard...
CHICOPEE, MA
Milford Daily News

Natick School Committee will vote on Johnson School's closure on Monday

NATICK — The closing of Johnson Elementary School is on the docket for next week's School Committee meeting. “We're about to discuss some very difficult and emotional topics," said Superintendent of Schools Anna Nolin at the start of a recent parent forum. "I grew up in a small school myself, and I understand the connectedness that you, as a Johnson family, feel."
NATICK, MA
Wicked Local

Maynard School Committee elects new leader; current chair steps down

The Maynard School Committee elected a new chairwoman at its Nov. 4 meeting. Lydia Clancy announced she was stepping down from the position of chairwoman of the five-member committee, prompting a reorganization of the entire committee. “I made the decision this week to step down as chair because there have...
MAYNARD, MA
Recorder

Frontier School Committee approves slew of repair projects

SOUTH DEERFIELD — The Frontier Regional School District School Committee approved a laundry list of requests Tuesday night, including the progression of the “big six” capital improvements and the adoption of a revised public comment policy. The committee approved the borrowing of $300,000 to begin the next two phases of...
DEERFIELD, MA
illinoisstate.edu

School of Communication’s Antiracism and Social Justice Committee seeks change for the better

As the social climate around us shifts, so must the School of Communication. One of the most important issues in the United States before and since the 2020 killings of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor, involves equity, diversity, inclusion, and access. As people see problems in the systems in place in society, we need and want to identify, challenge, and change it for the better. The School of Communication’s Antiracism, Social Justice and Coalition-building Committee (ASC) aims to do just that.
NORMAL, IL
The Swellesley Report

Bullying takes center stage at Wellesley School Committee meeting

The Wellesley School Committee meeting on Nov. 2 started off with residents calling for Supt. Dr. David Lussier to lose his job and ended with pleas to tone down the anger surrounding the public school system’s handling of a bullying and assault incident involving students over the summer. In between, school administrators, backed by a lawyer who read through and elaborated on relevant laws, delivered a coordinated presentation on the Wellesley Public Schools’ bullying policy, prevention and intervention plan, and School Committee members weighed in with their thoughts.
WELLESLEY, MA
millburysutton.com

Parent rebukes anti-maskers’ attacks against School Committee, others

MILLBURY – In recent weeks, some anti-masker parents have blasted the School Committee, in person and online, for adhering to the state’s mandatory mask order in schools, but one Millbury parent rebuked those remarks, calling them “shameful.’’. “Two years into the COVID-10 pandemic … we are still arguing over semantics,...
MILLBURY, MA

